Gaelic Grounds to be renamed as part of new 10-year partnership between Limerick GAA and LIT

The All-Ireland champions have two home Munster games at the venue this summer.

LIMERICK GAA HAVE announced their county stadium will be renamed LIT Gaelic Grounds from the start of the 2019 inter-county championships.

The change is as part of a new 10-year partnership that has been signed by the Limerick county board with local third-level institution Limerick Institute of Technology.

The commercial arm of LIT are set to provide a financial contribution of €30,000 per annum in return for the stadium name change although it has been stressed in a statement released this afternoon that ‘there is no state funding element in this contribution’ and it will be ‘solely drawn from commercial activities’.

The stadium will host Munster senior hurling championship games this summer with Limerick face Cork there on Sunday 19 May and taking on Clare on Sunday 9 June.

The name change is a standout element of the new partnership which has been described as ‘a legacy of Limerick’s historic 2018 All-Ireland title’. Limerick hurlers Diarmuid Byrnes, David Dempsey and Peter Casey are current students in LIT while the Paul Browne is the GAA Officer.

Peter Casey celebrates with Diarmaid Byrnes after Limerick's recent hurling league final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There are plans to redevelop Limerick’s GAA headquarters, including a new-plaza type area and new stadium facilities.

Other key elements of the partnership include:

Dedicated scholarship scheme for Limerick GAA club members to attend LIT.

Limerick GAA internships and work experience for LIT students in sports coaching, event management, marketing and other areas.

LIT support for Limerick GAA clubs.

Use of LIT campus facilities by Limerick GAA teams and administration.

Use of the grounds as a “Living Lab” for LIT students for educational and other purposes.

