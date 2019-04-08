This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 8 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gaelic Grounds to be renamed as part of new 10-year partnership between Limerick GAA and LIT

It will be renamed LIT Gaelic Grounds.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 8 Apr 2019, 3:12 PM
26 minutes ago 964 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4581804
The All-Ireland champions have two home Munster games at the venue this summer.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
The All-Ireland champions have two home Munster games at the venue this summer.
The All-Ireland champions have two home Munster games at the venue this summer.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LIMERICK GAA HAVE announced their county stadium will be renamed LIT Gaelic Grounds from the start of the 2019 inter-county championships.

The change is as part of a new 10-year partnership that has been signed by the Limerick county board with local third-level institution Limerick Institute of Technology.

The commercial arm of LIT are set to provide a financial contribution of €30,000 per annum in return for the stadium name change although it has been stressed in a statement released this afternoon that ‘there is no state funding element in this contribution’ and it will be ‘solely drawn from commercial activities’. 

The stadium will host Munster senior hurling championship games this summer with Limerick face Cork there on Sunday 19 May and taking on Clare on Sunday 9 June.

The name change is a standout element of the new partnership which has been described as ‘a legacy of Limerick’s historic 2018 All-Ireland title’. Limerick hurlers Diarmuid Byrnes, David Dempsey and Peter Casey are current students in LIT while the Paul Browne is the GAA Officer.

Peter Casey celebrates with Diarmaid Byrnes Peter Casey celebrates with Diarmaid Byrnes after Limerick's recent hurling league final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

There are plans to redevelop Limerick’s GAA headquarters, including a new-plaza type area and new stadium facilities.

Other key elements of the partnership include:

  • Dedicated scholarship scheme for Limerick GAA club members to attend LIT.
  • Limerick GAA internships and work experience for LIT students in sports coaching, event management, marketing and other areas.
  • LIT support for Limerick GAA clubs.
  • Use of LIT campus facilities by Limerick GAA teams and administration.
  • Use of the grounds as a “Living Lab” for LIT students for educational and other purposes.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie