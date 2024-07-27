Player guide: The Galway team chasing first All-Ireland senior title in 23 years

IS THE SAM Maguire heading back west?

Here’s a closer look at the team Galway have named in the hope of making that breakthrough tomorrow in Croke Park.

*****

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson

Age: 31

Club: Dunmore McHales

Appearances: 22

Endured difficult moments under high deliveries in Croke Park when these teams met in the 2022 quarter-final, and pressure on his short kickout paved the way for Tiernan Kelly’s goal in June’s group game meeting.

But that’s the only goal Gleeson has conceded this year and his ambition with long kickouts was a key ingredient in the semi-final win over Donegal. Also possesses a brilliant boot from a placed ball, as evidenced by the winner in the Connacht final against Mayo.

*****

2. Johnny McGrath

Age: 23

Club: Caherlistrane

Appearances: 17

A terrific defender, has shone this year against the likes of Ryan O’Donoghue, Shane McGuigan, and Cormac Costello. Comfortable with the evolving trend of football that sees him involved at the other end of the pitch, busy and bright when handling the ball. Emerged from the U20 winning class of 2020, didn’t feature in the 2022 senior final but a real asset now.

*****

3. Seán Fitzgerald

Age: 23

Club: Bearna

Appearances: 10

The number three in that U20 success in December 2022 and now filling that same position in the Galway senior outfit. Brings physicality and abrasiveness to the side. Could be tasked with marking Andrew Murnin here.

*****

4. Jack Glynn

Age: 23

Club: Claregalway

Appearances: 22

The third member of that U20 rearguard in 2020, Glynn made the progression more rapidly as he started in the 2022 senior decider against Kerry. Young Footballer of the Year that season for his defensive exploits, has now added a layer of experience to his game. Similar to McGrath with his man-marking and ball-carrying skills, will be interesting to see which one of them polices Conor Turbitt.

Galway's Jack Glynn. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

*****

5. Dylan McHugh

Age: 26

Club: Corofin

Appearances: 20

Spoke this week about his fear that the county senior game had passed him by a few years back, at a phase when he was struggling to break into that star-studded Corofin senior team.

There are no doubts now about commanding a starting spot and how crucial he is to Galway’s chances. The Footballer of the Year favourite, Armagh will seek to pin him back. A huge attacking weapon for Galway, whether it be his sublime kickpasses to the likes of Comer, or his powerful running that yielded points against Donegal.

*****

6. Liam Silke

Age: 28

Club: Corofin

Appearances: 36

An All-Star in 2022, spent last year working as a doctor in New Zealand. Has slipped back into Galway’s rearguard with his footballing class illustrated by a couple of priceless points against Donegal. Had tricky moments in the first half of that game against Oisin Gallen, Galway face a key question as regards who will tag Rian O’Neill, Silke could be primed for that role.

*****

7. Seán Mulkerrin

Age: 24

Club: Oileáin Árann

Appearances: 11

Shattered his kneecap in a Sigerson Cup game in early 2022, but has rebounded to nail down a place in the Galway rearguard. Demonstrated his versatility by moving out to the half-back line and looks comfortable there, particularly prominent in surging forward in the wins over Dublin and Donegal.

*****

8. Paul Conroy

Age: 35

Club: St James’

Appearances: 65

The veteran is still going strong, 17 years after inspiring Galway to an All-Ireland final win at minor level, he chases that elusive prize on the senior stage. Suffered a horror leg break in 2018 in Croke Park, but has fought back to remain crucial to Galway’s hopes. Highly consistent at midfield, pulls attacking strings to register key points, and grabbed the vital goal, albeit fortuitously, against Donegal.

Galway's Paul Conroy Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

*****

9. Seán Kelly

Age: 27

Club: Moycullen

Appearances: 32

An inspirational figure for county and club in recent years, spearheading challenges for All-Ireland bids. This season has been wrecked by injury and the key question is the extent of his involvement here. Came off against Dublin, didn’t play against Donegal – will the break have aided his recovery?

Galway would be boosted greatly if they could call on his leadership, dynamism, and ability to punch holes in opposition defences.

*****

10. Matthew Tierney

Age: 23

Club: Oughterard

Appearances: 21

A strong, rangy figure in the half-forward line, was really prominent in the opening period against Donegal down the right flank, while his selfless run distracted Shaun Patton to pave the way for that vital Conroy goal. Shot 0-4 in Croke Park on All-Ireland final day in 2020 at U20 level – could he chip in with scores here?

*****

11. John Maher

Age: 25

Club: Salthill-Knocknacarra

Appearances: 13

Spent time in the USA after finishing college and wasn’t on the panel during the run to the 2022 All-Ireland final. A debutant last season and has been a revelation this year. Powerful, forceful presence around the middle, has popped up with key points against both Dublin and Donegal, while he limited the impact of Brian Fenton crucially in the quarter-final.

*****

Galway's John Maher. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

12. Cillian McDaid

Age: 26

Club: Monivea-Abbey

Appearances: 24

All-Star in 2022 at midfield, has switched to wing-forward and remained a huge performer in this Galway team. Scored 0-4 in a memorable showing against Kerry in the final two years ago, demonstrated that stunning skill again as Galway overcome Dublin, raising three white flags. A major danger for Armagh to watch as he rampages forward from the left wing.

*****

13. Robert Finnerty

Age: 26

Club: Salthill Knocknacarra

Appearances: 24

A strong performance in the semi-final, finishing the game with four points and three of those had arrived in the opening period. An excellent kicker off his left foot, his opportunism and finishing gives Galway a strong string to their attacking bow. The responsibilty for close-range frees from the right will likely fall his way also.

*****

14. Damien Comer

Age: 30

Club: Annaghdown

Appearances: 47

Another star of this team who has been hit hard by injury setbacks of late. His resilience has surfaced in how he has emerged in the shape to start. A huge competitor and a focal point of the Galway attack. Really good when the team needed him this summer in the wins over Mayo and Dublin. A major headache for Armagh if he gets going.

Damien Comer and Shane Walsh. James Crombie / INPHO James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

15. Shane Walsh

Age: 31

Club: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin)

Appearances: 55

Nine points in defeat in the final loss two years ago, how Galway would love if he cut loose to that extent here. Injury has curbed his ability to shine this summer, but did strike 0-7 against Dublin, including a couple of outrageous efforts in the first half. Blessed with supreme skill and movement, he is a game-changer if he gets going.