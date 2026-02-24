All-Ireland camogie champions Galway stranded in New York snowstorm

ALL-IRELAND CAMOGIE champions Galway are hoping to get back to Ireland in the next day or so after being stranded in a snowstorm in New York since Sunday.

The travelling party of over 40 were due to depart New York on Sunday after spending the week in the United States.

The players fundraised for the holiday to celebrate their fifth All-Ireland senior camogie title which they captured last August when they defeated Cork in the final.

The victorious squad brought the O’Duffy Cup with them and participated in a number of events last week in New York, including a coaching clinic led by team manager Cathal Murray and the players in Gaelic Park in the Bronx on Saturday.

But their plans to return home on Sunday were impacted when a blizzard struck, with record levels of snowfall bringing transport to a standstill with over 5,000 flights out of New York cancelled in the past few days.

Up to 14 inches of snow has fallen in some parts of New York with over 600,000 people without electricity in what is being regarded as one of the worst storms to impact the east coast of the USA with six states declaring an emergency.

Galway camogie liaison officer Ann Kearney posted that all the travelling party were safe and alternate travelling arrangements were being made.

Advertisement

“All the players are safe and being well looked after. The snow is starting to melt so hopefully we will get home soon,” she said.

All-Ireland champions Galway with the O’Duffy Cup in Madison Square Garden in New York last week.

She paid tribute to their hosts in New York, particularly Galway native Jimmy Glynn from Dunmore, owner of Jake’s Saloon in Manhattan, whose assistance has been invaluable as they were forced to make arrangements to extend their stay.

A group of a dozen and half had boarded a flight on Monday to travel home but the flight was cancelled because of the weather and they had to spend another night in New York.

Galway are due to play Waterford in the National League on Saturday and are hopeful of organising flights as airlines resume schedules on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Meanwhile, four women’s matches will again form double-headers with Munster GAA championship clashes this April and May.

Munster GAA announced three senior camogie curtain-raisers, and one in ladies football, for the upcoming GAA championships.

The Munster senior camogie championship quarter-final between Tipperary and Cork will precede the hurling showdown of their male counterparts – a repeat of last year’s All-Ireland final – at FBD Semple Stadium on Sunday, 19 April.

The Cork camogie and hurling teams could both be in action on home soil at Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh the following Sunday, 26 April. If Ger Manley’s camógs beat Tipp the previous weekend, they will face Limerick as part of a blockbuster double-header on Leeside. With both men’s hurling teams scheduled to face off, the Treaty women will join them on the ticket regardless.

The Cork and Kerry ladies footballers will face off before the Munster senior football championship final on Sunday, 10 May, while the provincial camogie final will precede another hurling clash the following weekend.

“The inclusion of four curtain-raisers ahead of our Munster senior hurling and football championship games once again highlights the strong and growing partnership between our respective organisations,” said Munster GAA chairman Tim Murphy.

It is very pleasing to see this initiative continue into 2026, and we are committed to further strengthening the connection between our games in the years ahead.”

Munster camogie chairperson Christine Ryan and LGFA President Lorraine Royle also welcomed the continuing practice.

- Additional reporting by Emma Duffy