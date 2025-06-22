1-7 for Shane Walsh as Galway edge a stone-cold classic in Newry to make quarter-final

Galway 2-5-16 (32)

Down 3-4-13 (30)

GALWAY JUST ABOUT done enough against a superb Down challenge to book their place in next weekend’s All-Ireland quarter-finals.

When it looked like Down were about to pass them out completely, a goal from Tomo Culhane when he grasped a loose ball spilled by Peter Cooke put them into a strong position going down the stretch, enough to survive a Ryan Magill goal with time ticking out.

Down went in at the break ten points down with a strong breeze not helping their case, but hit two two-point scores immediately after the restart to set up a nerve-shredding second half.

With his final contribution, Shane Walsh swung over a two-point free with his left foot before departing the scene, and his fitness will be of huge concern.

The contribution of Peter Cooke was crucial to claiming some authority on the kickout in the second half, the big Moycullen man providing a serious presence after being introduced.

Odhran Murdoch and Magill goaled in the last ten minutes for Down, who will rue some simple chances missed.

More to follow….