Eight-point haul from Canning guides Galway to comfortable victory over Dublin

Galway 0-20

Dublin 1-11

Declan Rooney reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY WERE FAR superior than this six-point winning margin suggests as Micheál Donoghue’s side claimed their second Division 1B win of the campaign against Dublin at Pearse Stadium.

Eight Joe Canning frees and four excellent points from Cathal Mannion – who again excelled at midfield – steered Galway towards the win, while the industrious play of Davy Glennon up front and Kevin Hussey at half-back meant the Tribesmen never trailed in this game.

Starting with just six of last year’s All-Ireland final team, Galway welcomed back Oranmore Maree duo Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke following their club success last weekend, while Conor Whelan also started for the first time in 2019.

Galway made the most of their wind advantage in the first half and they fired the first four points of the game – three Canning frees and a Sean Bleahene score.

Dublin didn’t register a point until the 12th minute when Eamonn Dillon was fouled and John Hetherton converted. But it proved to be Heatherton’s only shot from a placed ball as he joined Fergal Whitley on the sideline by the 26th minute as Mattie Kenny lost patience with his misfiring attack.

Galway’s half-back line of Hussey, Padraic Mannion and McInerney were totally dominant, while the trio and their teammates gained the upperhand on Dublin’s puck-outs, which guaranteed a plentiful supply of ball into the Galway attack.

Despite their poor start Dublin’s challenge was kicked into life in the 15th minute when Sutcliffe flicked Oisin O’Rorke’s pass to the net to put a point between the sides.

But Galway were well on top and five points without reply between the 17th and 25th minutes – including back-to-back scores after turnovers from Dublin puck-outs – gave them a 0-10 to 1-1 lead.

Dublin subs David Treacy and Liam Rushe made an impact and Riain McBride added two good scores, but a Cathal Mannion score, a Canning free and a super Jason Flynn point from the sideline gave Galway a 0-13 to 1-4 half-time lead.

The loss of Cian O’Callaghan due to a hamstring injury meant Dublin’s bench had to be called on for a fourth time by the 38th minute and Galway stretched their lead out to eight points thanks to two Canning frees.

A 65 from David Treacy was followed by a McBride point after they built well from the back when Eoghan O’Donnell got out in from of Flynn, but Galway were still in control and Cathal Mannion landed his second score with his brother Padraic delivering the final pass.

A long range Sean Moran free made it 0-17 to 1-8 with 13 minutes remaining, only for Cathal Mannion to land his third point for Galway.

Dillon pointed for Dublin, but there was always a response from the home side and Canning’s eighth free and Cathal Mannion’s fourth score from midfield saw Galway canter to victory, although the previously yellow carded Alan Nolan was fortunate to avoid red at the death following a high tackle on Tom Monaghan.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-8 (0-8f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Sean Bleahene 0-2, Jason Flynn 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Aidan Harte 0-1, Niall Burke 0-1, Sean Loftus 0-1, Davy Glennon 0-1

Scorers for Dublin: Danny Sutcliffe 1-0, Rian McBride 0-3 (0-1sl), David Treacy 0-3 (0-1 65, 0-2f), Eamonn Dillon 0-2, John Hetherton 0-1 (0-1f), Donal Burke 0-1, Seán Moran 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway

1 Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort)

3 Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)

4 Aidan Harte (Gort)

5 Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)

6 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

7 Gearoid McInterney (Oranmore Maree)

8 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

9 Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10 Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)

11 Joe Canning (Portumna)

23 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

12 Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

14 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

15 Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

Substitutes:

22 Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell) for Glennon (55)

19 Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry) for Hussey (67)

26 Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Flynn (69)

21 Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge) for Loftus (73)

24 Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle) for Bleahene (73).

Dublin

1 Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

3 Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

2 Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

4 Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5 Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6 Seán Moran (Cuala)

7 Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8 Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

9 Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

10 Jake Malone (Cuala)

11 John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13 Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

12 Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

14 Eamonn Dillon (St Finbarr’s)

15 Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

19 David Treacy (Cuala) for Whitely (21)

17 Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s) for Hetherton (26)

21 Donal Burke (Na Fianna) for O’Connell (35)

23 Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille) for O’Callaghan (38)

20 Seán Treacy (Cuala) for O’Rorke (48).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: