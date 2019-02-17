This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 17 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Eight-point haul from Canning guides Galway to comfortable victory over Dublin

All of Joe Canning’s scores came from frees.

By Declan Rooney Sunday 17 Feb 2019, 3:54 PM
1 hour ago 3,939 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4498342
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Galway 0-20

Dublin 1-11

Declan Rooney reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY WERE FAR superior than this six-point winning margin suggests as Micheál Donoghue’s side claimed their second Division 1B win of the campaign against Dublin at Pearse Stadium.

Eight Joe Canning frees and four excellent points from Cathal Mannion – who again excelled at midfield – steered Galway towards the win, while the industrious play of Davy Glennon up front and Kevin Hussey at half-back meant the Tribesmen never trailed in this game.

Starting with just six of last year’s All-Ireland final team, Galway welcomed back Oranmore Maree duo Gearoid McInerney and Niall Burke following their club success last weekend, while Conor Whelan also started for the first time in 2019.

Galway made the most of their wind advantage in the first half and they fired the first four points of the game – three Canning frees and a Sean Bleahene score.

Dublin didn’t register a point until the 12th minute when Eamonn Dillon was fouled and John Hetherton converted. But it proved to be Heatherton’s only shot from a placed ball as he joined Fergal Whitley on the sideline by the 26th minute as Mattie Kenny lost patience with his misfiring attack.

Galway’s half-back line of Hussey, Padraic Mannion and McInerney were totally dominant, while the trio and their teammates gained the upperhand on Dublin’s puck-outs, which guaranteed a plentiful supply of ball into the Galway attack.

Despite their poor start Dublin’s challenge was kicked into life in the 15th minute when Sutcliffe flicked Oisin O’Rorke’s pass to the net to put a point between the sides.

But Galway were well on top and five points without reply between the 17th and 25th minutes – including back-to-back scores after turnovers from Dublin puck-outs – gave them a 0-10 to 1-1 lead.

Dublin subs David Treacy and Liam Rushe made an impact and Riain McBride added two good scores, but a Cathal Mannion score, a Canning free and a super Jason Flynn point from the sideline gave Galway a 0-13 to 1-4 half-time lead.

The loss of Cian O’Callaghan due to a hamstring injury meant Dublin’s bench had to be called on for a fourth time by the 38th minute and Galway stretched their lead out to eight points thanks to two Canning frees.

A 65 from David Treacy was followed by a McBride point after they built well from the back when Eoghan O’Donnell got out in from of Flynn, but Galway were still in control and Cathal Mannion landed his second score with his brother Padraic delivering the final pass.

A long range Sean Moran free made it 0-17 to 1-8 with 13 minutes remaining, only for Cathal Mannion to land his third point for Galway.

Dillon pointed for Dublin, but there was always a response from the home side and Canning’s eighth free and Cathal Mannion’s fourth score from midfield saw Galway canter to victory, although the previously yellow carded Alan Nolan was fortunate to avoid red at the death following a high tackle on Tom Monaghan.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-8 (0-8f), Cathal Mannion 0-4, Sean Bleahene 0-2, Jason Flynn 0-1, Conor Whelan 0-1, Aidan Harte 0-1, Niall Burke 0-1, Sean Loftus 0-1, Davy Glennon 0-1

Scorers for Dublin: Danny Sutcliffe 1-0, Rian McBride 0-3 (0-1sl), David Treacy 0-3 (0-1 65, 0-2f), Eamonn Dillon 0-2, John Hetherton 0-1 (0-1f), Donal Burke 0-1, Seán Moran 0-1 (0-1f).

Galway

1 Fergal Flannery (Padraig Pearses)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort)
3 Ronan Burke (Turloughmore)
4 Aidan Harte (Gort)

5 Kevin Hussey (Turloughmore)
6 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
7 Gearoid McInterney (Oranmore Maree)

8 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
9 Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10 Niall Burke (Oranmore Maree)
11 Joe Canning (Portumna)
23 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

12 Sean Bleahene (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
14 Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)
15 Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

Substitutes:

22 Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell) for Glennon (55)
19 Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry) for Hussey (67)
26 Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields) for Flynn (69)
21 Sean Kilduff (Clarinbridge) for Loftus (73)
24 Jarlath Mannion (Cappataggle) for Bleahene (73).

Dublin

1 Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

3 Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
2 Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
4 Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

5 Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6 Seán Moran (Cuala)
7 Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8 Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)
9 Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

10 Jake Malone (Cuala)
11 John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)
13 Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

12 Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)
14 Eamonn Dillon (St Finbarr’s)
15 Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

Substitutes:

19 David Treacy (Cuala) for Whitely (21)
17 Liam Rushe (St Patrick’s) for Hetherton (26)
21 Donal Burke (Na Fianna) for O’Connell (35)
23 Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille) for O’Callaghan (38)
20 Seán Treacy (Cuala) for O’Rorke (48).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford).

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    Basketball and hurling behind Moloney as flies Athy flag in U20 Six Nations
    'Being over here as a family is special' - Farrell excited to succeed Schmidt
    Sexton 'ready to go' for Ireland, with Henshaw expected back in training next week
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Man in his 50s rushed to hospital with head injuries following assault in Cork
    Saturday Cork showdowns, Horgan points the way and a Harty Cup breakthrough
    Horgan shoots 0-16 to secure first hurling league win for Cork as they see off Clare
    FOOTBALL
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    ‘I’d have no issues whatsoever’: Scholes backs Solskjaer for Man United job
    Guardiola lauds Silva's 'incredible' FA Cup performance
    Atmosphere at Man United under Mourinho 'wasn't healthy' – Sanchez
    IRELAND
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    'I rang Brian to tell him I was going to retire... it took him nearly ten days to get back to me'
    Bang on the knee makes Farrell a concern for Ireland after Munster win
    Opinion: 'People with HIV in Ireland are dehumanised - we're seen as a virus'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie