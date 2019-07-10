Padraig Joyce is now a Connacht winning manager after Galway defeat Mayo

Galway 0-16

Mayo 0-10

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

GALWAY FOOTBALL SUPPORTERS were given a badly needed boost when Padraig Joyce’s side captured the EirGrid Connacht U20 football title with an emphatic victory at Tuam Stadium this evneing.

Galway, having lost the minor final to Mayo on Friday night and bowed out of the senior title race to their arch rivals on Saturday evening, were deserved winners in front of a crowd of around 5,000 in Tuam Stadium.

Galway used the wind well in the second quarter to lead by 0-10 to 0-4 at the break after recovering from a poor start.

Early points from Evan O’Brien and Tommy Conroy against the breeze gave champions Mayo a perfect start but the Tribesmen slowly settled.

Liam Costello, a late change to the Galway side, hit three excellent points from play, while substitute Conor Newell made an instant impact with a point after being introduced.

Costello and Rory Cunningham got Galway level by the sixth minute but they only led by 0-3 to 0-2 after 21 minutes.

Darragh Silke, brother of Galway senior Liam, doubled the lead with a free and Costello’s third point made it 0-5 to 0-2 before Conroy hit back for Mayo.

Galway pushed on to outscore Mayo by 0-5 to 0-1 in the closing stages of the half with Silke hitting his third free before getting one from play as they took a six-point lead into the break.

Rory Cunningham extended Galway’s lead with his second point less than 30 seconds after the restart and Padraig and Liam Costello also hit the target to lead by 0-13 to 0-4 after 35 minutes.

O’Brien and Conroy responded for Mayo but they never looked like getting the goal they needed to get back in the game and Galway closed out the victory to claim the Connacht U-20 title.

Scorers for Galway: Darragh Silke 0-5 (0-4f), Liam Costello 0-4, Padraig Costello 0-3 (0-1f), Rory Cunningham 0-2, Conor Newell, Matt Tierney (0-1f) 0-1.

Scorers for Mayo: Evan O’Brien 0-4 (0-4f), Tommy Conroy 0-3, Paul Towey 0-3.

Galway

1. Oran Burke (Corofin)

2. Ross Mahon (Corofin)

3. Seán Mulkerrin (Oileáin Arann)

4. Eoghan McFadden (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

5. Liam Boyle (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

6. Ciarán Potter (Annaghdown)

7. Jack Kirrane (Milltown)

8. Matthias Barrett (Leitir Mór)

10. Matthew Tierney (Oughterard)

12. Ben O’Connell (Tuam Stars)

11. Gavin Burke (Corofin)

21. Liam Costello (Milltown))

13. Darragh Silke (Corofin)

14. Padraig Costello (Dunmore MacHales)

15. Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s)

Subs

17. Jack Glynn (Claregalway) for Kirrane (17)

23. Conor Newell (Corofin) for G Burke (24)

20. Michael Culhane (Salthill/Knocknacarra) for O’Connell (half-time)

22. Eoin Mannion (Milltown) for Mahon (blood 54-56)

22. Mannion for P Costello (56)

24. Brian Harlowe (St Michael’s) for Culhane (60)

18. Mikey O’Brien (Headford) for L Costello (62)

Mayo

1. Jamie McNicholas (Kiltimagh)

2. Jack Coyne (Ballyhaunis)

3. Rory Brickenden (Westport)

4. Oisin Mullin (Kilmaine)

5. Aaron McDonnell (Ballinrobe)

6. Conor Beirne (Breaffy)

7. Eoghan McLaughlin (Westport)

8. Evan O’Brien (Ballinrobe)

9. Gavin Durcan (Castlebar Mitchels)

10. John Gallagher (Mayo Gaels)

11. Paul Towey (Charlestown)

12. Paddy Goldrick (Charlestown)

13. Aiden Orme (Knockmore)

14. Stephen McGreal (Claremorris)

15. Tommy Conroy (The Neale)

Subs

20. Nathan Moran (Hollymount/Carramore) for Gallagher (36)

17. David McBrien (Claremorris) for McLaughlin (40)

24. Kuba Callaghan (Ballaghderreen) for McGreal (41)

21. Ciaran Gavin (Ballintubber) for Orme (48)

Referee: Paddy Neilan (Roscommon).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!