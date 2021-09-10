Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Friday 10 September 2021
Advertisement

Galway held by 10-man Treaty United

Tommy Barrett’s outfit had left-back Marc Ludden dismissed in the second half.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 10 Sep 2021, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 982 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5546517
Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO
Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett (file pic).
Treaty United manager Tommy Barrett (file pic).
Image: Brian Reilly-Troy/INPHO

Galway United 0

Treaty United 0

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

PARITY PREVAILED at Eamonn Deacy Park as Galway United and Treaty United divided the SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils.

In a tight and tense encounter on the banks of the Corrib, Treaty’s enthusiasm and energy was rewarded with a point.

Tommy Barrett’s outfit had former Galway United left-back Marc Ludden dismissed in the 72nd minute for a second bookable offence after a foul on Gary Boylan.

Treaty, though, defended with admirable determination in the closing stages with goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan solid.

The home team posed some questions early on as Conor McCormack’s pass located Ruairi Keating, who drilled an effort wide in the sixth minute.

Wilson Waweru’s header was taken off the line by Anthony O’Donnell in the 20th minute as John Caulfield’s charges sought to land a blow.

At the opposite end, Sean McSweeney was providing a reminder of his considerable ability and came close with a 24th-minute header following Charlie Fleming’s cross.

It was a full-blooded encounter with Mikie Rowe forcing a splendid reflex save from Treaty custodian Ryan in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Treaty enjoyed some encouraging moments, but Ryan had to be alert when making a fine 68th minute save from Waweru.

Ludden was subsequently dismissed, but Treaty had an opportunity in stoppage time when substitute Conor Melody’s corner was headed over by O’Donnell.

Galway United: Luke Dennison; Conor O’Keeffe, Joe Gorman, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh; Conor McCormack, Gary Boylan, David Hurley (Shane Doherty, 78); Mikie Rowe (Mikey Place, 90), Wilson Waweru (Padraic Cunnigham, 78), Ruairi Keating.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Mark Walsh, Anthony O’Donnell, Marc Ludden; Matt Keane, Jack Lynch, Clyde O’Connell, Stephen Christopher (Conor Melody, 75); Sean McSweeney; Kieran Hanlon (Callum McNamara, 75).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Other First Division results:

Bray 0-1 Athlone Town

Wexford Youths 3-1 Cobh Ramblers

Cork City 0-2 Shelbourne

UCD 5-2 Cabinteely

About the author:

About the author
Cian O'Connell
@oconnc62

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie