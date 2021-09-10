Galway held by 10-man Treaty United

Galway United 0

Treaty United 0

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

PARITY PREVAILED at Eamonn Deacy Park as Galway United and Treaty United divided the SSE Airtricity League First Division spoils.

In a tight and tense encounter on the banks of the Corrib, Treaty’s enthusiasm and energy was rewarded with a point.

Tommy Barrett’s outfit had former Galway United left-back Marc Ludden dismissed in the 72nd minute for a second bookable offence after a foul on Gary Boylan.

Treaty, though, defended with admirable determination in the closing stages with goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan solid.

The home team posed some questions early on as Conor McCormack’s pass located Ruairi Keating, who drilled an effort wide in the sixth minute.

Wilson Waweru’s header was taken off the line by Anthony O’Donnell in the 20th minute as John Caulfield’s charges sought to land a blow.

At the opposite end, Sean McSweeney was providing a reminder of his considerable ability and came close with a 24th-minute header following Charlie Fleming’s cross.

It was a full-blooded encounter with Mikie Rowe forcing a splendid reflex save from Treaty custodian Ryan in the 32nd minute.

In the second half, Treaty enjoyed some encouraging moments, but Ryan had to be alert when making a fine 68th minute save from Waweru.

Ludden was subsequently dismissed, but Treaty had an opportunity in stoppage time when substitute Conor Melody’s corner was headed over by O’Donnell.

Galway United: Luke Dennison; Conor O’Keeffe, Joe Gorman, Killian Brouder, Stephen Walsh; Conor McCormack, Gary Boylan, David Hurley (Shane Doherty, 78); Mikie Rowe (Mikey Place, 90), Wilson Waweru (Padraic Cunnigham, 78), Ruairi Keating.

Treaty United: Tadhg Ryan; Charlie Fleming, Mark Walsh, Anthony O’Donnell, Marc Ludden; Matt Keane, Jack Lynch, Clyde O’Connell, Stephen Christopher (Conor Melody, 75); Sean McSweeney; Kieran Hanlon (Callum McNamara, 75).

Referee: Kevin O’Sullivan.

Other First Division results:

Bray 0-1 Athlone Town

Wexford Youths 3-1 Cobh Ramblers

Cork City 0-2 Shelbourne

UCD 5-2 Cabinteely