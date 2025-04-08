Galway hit four goals in first Leinster U20 game at home, Tipperary claim Munster win

Results…

Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship

Phase 2 Round 2

Tipperary 2-16 Clare 0-17

Advertisement

O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship

Round 2

Galway 4-17 Offaly 0-19

*****

GALWAY TRIUMPHED IN their first Leinster U20 hurling game on home soil tonight as they defeated Offaly by ten points in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.

Goals were key for the home team with Ryan O’Donnell scoring a hat-trick, while Jason Rabbitte also found the net. Rory Burke also impressed as he hit 0-9 for Galway.

Dan Ravenhill struck 0-12 for an Offaly team who brought Adam Screeney off the bench in the second half.

Offaly are in action again next Saturday afternoon against Laois in Tullamore.

In the Munster U20 football championship tonight, Tipperary had five points to spare over Clare in New Inn.

The 2-16 to 0-17 success saw Tipperary bounce back from last week’s defeat at the hands of Kerry.

Clare are now out of the running in this Phase 2 section after their second successive defeat.

Tipperary will travel to Cork next Tuesday 15 April for a winner takes all clash in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the victors to advance to the final against Kerry on Monday 28 April.