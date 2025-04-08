The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Galway hit four goals in first Leinster U20 game at home, Tipperary claim Munster win
Results…
Dalata Hotel Group Munster U20 football championship
Phase 2 Round 2
O’Neills Leinster U20 hurling championship
Round 2
*****
GALWAY TRIUMPHED IN their first Leinster U20 hurling game on home soil tonight as they defeated Offaly by ten points in Duggan Park, Ballinasloe.
Goals were key for the home team with Ryan O’Donnell scoring a hat-trick, while Jason Rabbitte also found the net. Rory Burke also impressed as he hit 0-9 for Galway.
Dan Ravenhill struck 0-12 for an Offaly team who brought Adam Screeney off the bench in the second half.
Offaly are in action again next Saturday afternoon against Laois in Tullamore.
In the Munster U20 football championship tonight, Tipperary had five points to spare over Clare in New Inn.
The 2-16 to 0-17 success saw Tipperary bounce back from last week’s defeat at the hands of Kerry.
Clare are now out of the running in this Phase 2 section after their second successive defeat.
Tipperary will travel to Cork next Tuesday 15 April for a winner takes all clash in SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the victors to advance to the final against Kerry on Monday 28 April.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Galway Hurling Leinster Munster Offaly Rising Stars Tipperary