Dublin: 17°C Friday 2 July 2021
Galway hit 4-18 against Limerick to reach All-Ireland final, Derry lift Ulster title

Elsewhere tonight, Donegal won their Ulster U20 football opener.

By The42 Team Friday 2 Jul 2021, 9:47 PM
GALWAY STORMED INTO the All-Ireland minor hurling decider with a 15-point victory over Limerick tonight.

gavin-lee-celebrates-scoring-a-goal Gavin Lee celebrates scoring a goal for Galway. Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

It finished 4-18 to 0-15 in favour of Galway at Cusack Park in Ennis as the 2020 semi-final was at last played. Galway advance to the All-Ireland final in Portlaoise on Saturday 10 July against the winners of tomorrow’s Leinster final, which sees Offaly meet Kilkenny.

They produced a powerful finish to the game, outscoring Limerick 3-6 to 0-1 after having been in front 1-12 to 0-14 in the 52nd minute. Gavin Lee hit the net while Liam Collins, who finished with 2-7, raised two more green flags to clinch Galway’s victory.

They were in front 1-8 to 0-4 at the break, Ruben Davitt netting and Colm Molloy, who hit 0-5 overall, also impressing for Galway. Limerick responded with Liam Lynch, Shane O’Brien and Adam English amongst their point scorers, but the Munster champions had no answer as Galway took over late on.

dan-higgins-matthew-downey-and-donncha-gilmore-celebrate-winning Derry players celebrate their success.. Source: John McVitty/INPHO

In football, last year’s Ulster minor championship was completed tonight with Derry lifting the trophy after their 1-15 to 0-15 success against Monaghan at Healy Park in Omagh.

Derry gained a firm grip on the game in the first half, ahead 1-8 to 0-4 at the interval, with Niall O’Donnell scoring what transpired to be the only goal of the evening. Monaghan fought back to cut the gap to a point in the second half with Stephen Mooney (0-7) and Tiarnan O’Rourke (0-3) pointing the way. 

Matthew Downey (0-6) and Lachlan Murray (0-5) were Derry’s top point scorers. They will now take on Meath at the All-Ireland semi-final stage next weekend, 10-11 July, with Kerry playing Roscommon in the other last four tie.

This year’s U20 football competition also began tonight in Ballybofey with Donegal winning comfortably by 1-17 to 0-9 against Armagh in their provincial opener.

Results

All-Ireland 2020 minor hurling semi-final

  • Galway 4-18 Limerick 0-15

Ulster

Minor football final

  • Derry 1-15 Monaghan 0-15

U20 football preliminary round

  • Donegal 1-17 Armagh 0-9

