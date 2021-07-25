Throw-in at Croke Park is 1.30pm.
14 mins – Mayo 0-4 Galway 0-3
Conroy fists over for his second point of the match. Robbie Finnerty is down injured, he looks to be in a bit of pain.
11 mins – Mayo 0-4 Galway 0-2
O’Donogue knocks over a handy free after the returning Diarmuid O’Connor is fouled. Galway struggling with the kickout, which will be a concern for Joyce early on.
9 mins – Mayo 0-3 Galway 0-2
Paddy Durcan edges Mayo in front once again.
8 mins – Mayo 0-2 Galway 0-2
Paul Conroy levels it with another fine effort. The Tribesmen are motoring nicely now, this game a pretty open one so far.
7 mins – Mayo 0-2 Galway 0-1
A beauty from Shane Walsh to get Galway off the mark. It all came from a brilliant interception at the back.
5 mins – Mayo 0-2 Galway 0-0
Ryan O’Donoghue tags on another after some patient Mayo build-up.
3 mins – Mayo 0-1 Galway 0-0
Matthew Ruane with the first score of the game after a lively opening. Galway had a couple of opportunities to get off the mark early on, the best of those a fairly straightforward free to settle them but it sailed wide.
Throw-in: Galway 0-0 Mayo 0-0
Conor Lane has us underway.
That roar around Croker after Amhrán na bhFiann would give you goosebumps! It’s go time.
Some pre-match reading from The42‘s Kevin O’Brien, who’s at Croke Park for us:
Things you LOVE to see.
Two pretty confident pre-match interviews from James Horan and Pádraic Joyce on RTÉ One.
As mentioned, this is the first time Mayo have played in Croke Park without Cillian O’Connor since 2009. That’s 12 years. 27 games at HQ, as Horan points out. That said, he feels the big pitch suits their game. He’s backing others to step up once again. They’re ready.
Here are the teams, as per programme. We’ll update you on any late changes.
1. Rob Hennelly
2. Lee Keegan, 3. Padraig O’Hora, 4. Michael Plunkett
5. Paddy Durcan, 6. Oisin Mullen, 7. Stephen Coen
8. Matthew Ruane, 9. Conor Loftus
10. Bryan Walsh, 11. Aidan O’Shea, 12. Diarmuid O’Connor
13. Tommy Conroy, 14. Darren McHale, 15. Ryan O’Donoghue
1. Connor Gleeson
2. Sean Kelly, 3. Sean Mulkerrin, 4. Liam Silke
5. Kieran Molloy, 6. Dylan McHugh, 7. Johnny Heaney
8. Paul Conroy, 9. Matthew Tierney
10. Damien Comer, 11. Peter Cooke, 12. Cathal Sweeney
13. Robert Finnerty, 14. Shane Walsh, 15. Paul Kelly.
It’s Connacht final day… with a twist.
For the first time in almost 100 years, the decider is being played at Croke Park.
Old foes Galway and Mayo face off for the JJ Nestor Cup at HQ, with 18,000 fans watching on under the blistering sun. The Green and Red are looking to retain their title, with the Tribe hoping to equal their haul of 47 provincial crowns.
More importantly, however, it’s another step on the All-Ireland championship journey for one county, and the end of the road for the other. The Leinster champions lie in wait in the last four on 14 August.
One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a cracker.
Throw-in is 1.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. We’ll keep you right up to date here, too.
