34 mins ago

It’s Connacht final day… with a twist.

For the first time in almost 100 years, the decider is being played at Croke Park.

Old foes Galway and Mayo face off for the JJ Nestor Cup at HQ, with 18,000 fans watching on under the blistering sun. The Green and Red are looking to retain their title, with the Tribe hoping to equal their haul of 47 provincial crowns.

More importantly, however, it’s another step on the All-Ireland championship journey for one county, and the end of the road for the other. The Leinster champions lie in wait in the last four on 14 August.

One thing’s for sure, it’s going to be a cracker.

Throw-in is 1.30pm, with the action live on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player. We’ll keep you right up to date here, too.