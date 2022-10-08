Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Saturday 8 October 2022
Advertisement

O'Mahony's Salthill-Knocknacarra and Mountbellew-Moylough book final four spots

Tuam Stars and Galway kingpins Corofin were beaten in close encounters at Tuam Stadium.

By Maurice Brosnan Saturday 8 Oct 2022, 6:14 PM
50 minutes ago 1,255 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5888168
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA AND Mountbellew-Moylough booked their spots in the final four of the Galway senior football championship with nail-biting victories in Tuam Stadium. 

They will both go into the draw along with the winners of Sunday’s double-header in Pearse Stadium. Moycullen play Claregalway and Annaghdown take on St Michaels. 

In the quarter-final curtain-raiser, John O’Mahony’s Salthill-Knocknacarra held on for a dramatic 1-11 to 2-7 triumph. Tuam were reduced to 13 men for the final ten minutes after Seamus Kelly committed a black card offence while already on a yellow. 

A minute later, things went from bad to worse for the home side when forward Cormac McWalter was also shown a black card. Tuam’s ever-dependable Jamie Murphy delivered again with a score to close the gap to just one and Salthill then butchered two great chances to close it out. 

With the four added minutes elapsed, a last-gasp Tuam attack almost forced extra time but the shot fell wide. 

Intercounty star Robert Finnerty, Salthill’s leading scorer in the championship up until today, started brightly before limping off just before half-time. In his absence Tomo Culhane led the line, finishing with 0-6 and a goal assist. 

The second game, a repeat of the 2021 county final, was a much cagey affair that saw championship favourites Mountbellew-Moylough clinch a one-point win over Corofin, 0-15 to 1-11. 

The sides were level 0-7 apiece at half-time but Corofin could have been ahead if not for a superb double save by goalkeeper Damien Boyle. Barry McHugh’s championship tally is now at 2-44 after he notched 0-9.  

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

With Kieran Molloy injured, Liam Silke travelling and Kieran Fitzgerald retired, Corofin started Galway wing-back Dylan McHugh at full-back to handle marksman Eoin Finnerty and it was McHugh’s driving run from a short kick-out that led to the game’s first goal, Martin Farragher finishing off the sweeping move. 

However, Val Daly’s outfit rattled off three of the final four points to eke out a hard-fought win. 

About the author:

About the author
Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie