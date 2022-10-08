O'Mahony's Salthill-Knocknacarra and Mountbellew-Moylough book final four spots

SALTHILL-KNOCKNACARRA AND Mountbellew-Moylough booked their spots in the final four of the Galway senior football championship with nail-biting victories in Tuam Stadium.

They will both go into the draw along with the winners of Sunday’s double-header in Pearse Stadium. Moycullen play Claregalway and Annaghdown take on St Michaels.

In the quarter-final curtain-raiser, John O’Mahony’s Salthill-Knocknacarra held on for a dramatic 1-11 to 2-7 triumph. Tuam were reduced to 13 men for the final ten minutes after Seamus Kelly committed a black card offence while already on a yellow.

A minute later, things went from bad to worse for the home side when forward Cormac McWalter was also shown a black card. Tuam’s ever-dependable Jamie Murphy delivered again with a score to close the gap to just one and Salthill then butchered two great chances to close it out.

With the four added minutes elapsed, a last-gasp Tuam attack almost forced extra time but the shot fell wide.

Intercounty star Robert Finnerty, Salthill’s leading scorer in the championship up until today, started brightly before limping off just before half-time. In his absence Tomo Culhane led the line, finishing with 0-6 and a goal assist.

The second game, a repeat of the 2021 county final, was a much cagey affair that saw championship favourites Mountbellew-Moylough clinch a one-point win over Corofin, 0-15 to 1-11.

The sides were level 0-7 apiece at half-time but Corofin could have been ahead if not for a superb double save by goalkeeper Damien Boyle. Barry McHugh’s championship tally is now at 2-44 after he notched 0-9.

With Kieran Molloy injured, Liam Silke travelling and Kieran Fitzgerald retired, Corofin started Galway wing-back Dylan McHugh at full-back to handle marksman Eoin Finnerty and it was McHugh’s driving run from a short kick-out that led to the game’s first goal, Martin Farragher finishing off the sweeping move.

However, Val Daly’s outfit rattled off three of the final four points to eke out a hard-fought win.