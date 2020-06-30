This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
All-Ireland champions to clash as draw is made for Galway SFC group stage

Senior champions Corofin and Intermediate champions Oughterard will meet during the preliminary stage of their county championship.

By Gavan Casey Tuesday 30 Jun 2020, 10:14 PM
1 hour ago 2,670 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5137801
Corofin (L) and Oughterard (R) will meet in Group 4A of the Galway Senior Football Championship.
ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL champions Corofin have been drawn alongside their All-Ireland Intermediate equivalents Oughterard in the group stage of the Galway Senior Football Championship.

Monivea/Abbey complete Group 4A alongside the two aforementioned clubs, while the other three-team group, 4B, consists of An Cheathrú Rua, Milltown and St James.

There are also three groups consisting of four teams: Salthill/Knocknacarra, St Michaels, an Spideál and Bearna make up Group 1. Drawn together in Group 2 were Moycullen, Micheal Breathnach, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown. Finally, Group 3 contains Tuam Stars, Caherlistrane, Claregalway and Killannin.

The top two in each of the four-team groups will move straight into the quarter-finals. The teams who place first and second in the three-team groups will cross-play (i.e. winners of 4A v runners-up in 4B; winners of 4B v runners-up in 4A) with the two eventual winners also progressing to the quarters.

Group 1

Salthill/Knocknacarra
St Michaels
A Spideál
Bearna

Group 2

Moycullen
Micheal Breathnach
Mountbellew/Moylough
Annaghdown

Group 3

Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane
Claregalway
Killannin

Group 4A

Corofin
Oughterard
Monivea/Abbey

Group 4B

An Cheathrú Rua
Milltown
St James

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

