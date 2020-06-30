All-Ireland champions to clash as draw is made for Galway SFC group stage

Corofin (L) and Oughterard (R) will meet in Group 4A of the Galway Senior Football Championship.

Corofin (L) and Oughterard (R) will meet in Group 4A of the Galway Senior Football Championship.

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL champions Corofin have been drawn alongside their All-Ireland Intermediate equivalents Oughterard in the group stage of the Galway Senior Football Championship.

Monivea/Abbey complete Group 4A alongside the two aforementioned clubs, while the other three-team group, 4B, consists of An Cheathrú Rua, Milltown and St James.

There are also three groups consisting of four teams: Salthill/Knocknacarra, St Michaels, an Spideál and Bearna make up Group 1. Drawn together in Group 2 were Moycullen, Micheal Breathnach, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown. Finally, Group 3 contains Tuam Stars, Caherlistrane, Claregalway and Killannin.

The top two in each of the four-team groups will move straight into the quarter-finals. The teams who place first and second in the three-team groups will cross-play (i.e. winners of 4A v runners-up in 4B; winners of 4B v runners-up in 4A) with the two eventual winners also progressing to the quarters.

Group 1

Salthill/Knocknacarra

St Michaels

A Spideál

Bearna

Group 2

Moycullen

Micheal Breathnach

Mountbellew/Moylough

Annaghdown

Group 3

Tuam Stars

Caherlistrane

Claregalway

Killannin

Group 4A

Corofin

Oughterard

Monivea/Abbey

Group 4B

An Cheathrú Rua

Milltown

St James