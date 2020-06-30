All-Ireland champions to clash as draw is made for Galway SFC group stage

ALL-IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL champions Corofin have been drawn alongside their All-Ireland Intermediate equivalents Oughterard in the group stage of the Galway Senior Football Championship.
Monivea/Abbey complete Group 4A alongside the two aforementioned clubs, while the other three-team group, 4B, consists of An Cheathrú Rua, Milltown and St James.
There are also three groups consisting of four teams: Salthill/Knocknacarra, St Michaels, an Spideál and Bearna make up Group 1. Drawn together in Group 2 were Moycullen, Micheal Breathnach, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown. Finally, Group 3 contains Tuam Stars, Caherlistrane, Claregalway and Killannin.
The top two in each of the four-team groups will move straight into the quarter-finals. The teams who place first and second in the three-team groups will cross-play (i.e. winners of 4A v runners-up in 4B; winners of 4B v runners-up in 4A) with the two eventual winners also progressing to the quarters.
Group 1
Salthill/Knocknacarra
St Michaels
A Spideál
Bearna
Group 2
Moycullen
Micheal Breathnach
Mountbellew/Moylough
Annaghdown
Group 3
Tuam Stars
Caherlistrane
Claregalway
Killannin
Group 4A
Corofin
Oughterard
Monivea/Abbey
Group 4B
An Cheathrú Rua
Milltown
St James
