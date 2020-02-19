Corofin club star returns as Galway make 3 changes for clash with Tyrone

GALWAY WELCOME ALL-Ireland club winner Liam Silke back into their starting side for Sunday’s league clash with Tyrone.

Liam Silke is back in county action for Galway on Sunday.

Manager Padraig Joyce has made three changes for the Division 1 game in Tuam Stadium from the success last time out over Donegal.

Silke, who has been central to Corofin’s dominance of the club game that has yielded three successive national crowns, has been selected at centre-back.

In attack Eamonn Brannigan comes in at wing-forward with Adrian Varley drafted in at corner-forward. John Daly, Finnian Ó Laoi and Michael Boyle are the players to make way.

Galway

1. Connor Gleeson (Dunmore McHales)

2. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

3. Séan Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

4. Johnny Heaney (Kilannin)

5. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars)

6. Liam Silke (Corofin)

7. Cillian McDaid (Monivea-Abbey)

8. Ronan Steede (Corofin)

9. Cein D’Arcy (Caherlistrane)

10. Eamon Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

12. Michael Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

13. Robert Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne – captain)

15. Adrian Varley (Cortoon Shamrocks)