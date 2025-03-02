Walsh kicks nerveless two-point free to snatch dramatic draw against Tyrone

Galway 1-18

Tyrone 1-18

John Fallon reports from Tuam Stadium

SHANE WALSH DISPLAYED nerves of steel to drill a two-point free into a diagonal wind to snatch a dramatic draw for Galway with the final kick of a cracking clash at Tuam Stadium.

Tyrone looked set for their second win when Matty Donnelly landed a two-pointer a minute from the end but Walsh denied them at the death.

Galway kicked four two-pointers in the opening half as the sides went in level at 0-11 to 1-8 on a day with a diagonal breeze added a degree of difficulty to the shooting.

Tyrone, who included the Errigal Ciaran pair Darragh Canavan and Peter Harte to four late changes, hit the front after ten minutes when Canavan finished from close range to open up a 1-2 to 0-2 lead. It was the first goal conceded by Galway in this league campaign.

But two minutes later Harte had a penalty superbly saved by Galway goalkeeper Conor Flaherty after Brian Kennedy was fouled.

Advertisement

Galway responded and led by 0-7 to 1-2 at the end of the opening quarter as Rob Finnerty landed a two-pointer free and Paul Conroy got one from play.

Matty Donnelly, another late addition, responded with a point and Canavan tapped over two 14-metre frees to edge 1-5 to 0-7 in front ten minutes from the break.

Shane Walsh, who had dropped a couple of long range efforts short, kicked a two-point free but Mark Bradley and Conn Kilpatrick got Tyrone back in front.

Finnerty got his second two-point free from the right but the sides went in level when Bradley pointed a free which had been brought forward by referee Brendan Cawley.

Céin Darcy edged Galway in front after the restart after coming on at the break but Tyrone, now favoured by the diagonal breeze, hit back with efforts from Bradley and Canavan before Jack O’Neill levelled the sides for the eighth time after 46 minutes.

Tyrone pushed four clear with points from play from Bradley and Canavan and then a two-point free from Bradley to lead by 1-14 to 0-13 after 51 minutes.

A two-point free off the ground for Galway by Walsh reduced the margin before Canavan put a goal between them 13 minutes from the end.

But then a foul on Galway captain Sean Kelly led to a penalty which Walsh dispatched low to the bottom left corner to tie the sides after 58 minutes.

Darren McCurry edged Tyrone in front ten minutes from the end before Walsh levelled again.

Matty Donnelly’s two-pointer in the 69th minute seemed set to win it but up stepped Walsh to snatch a draw in the most dramatic fashion at the death to maintain Galway’s unbeaten start.

Scorers for Galway: Shane Walsh 1-7 (1-0pen, 2 2pt frees, 1 2pt score), Rob Finnerty 0-4 (2 2pt frees), Paul Conroy 0-2 (1 2pt score), Jack O’Neill 0-2 (1f), Cillian McDaid 0-2, Cein Darcy 0-1.

Scorers for Tyrone: Darragh Canavan 1-5 (1-0p, 2f), Mark Bradley 0-7 (1 2pt free, 1f, 1m), Matty Donnelly 0-3 (1 2pt score), Darren McCurry 0-1, Conn Kilpatrick 0-1, Kieran McGeary 0-1.

More to follow…