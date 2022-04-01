Membership : Access or Sign Up
Galway United come out on top of scrappy affair with narrow win over Cobh

John Caulfield’s outfit are now three points off Cork at the top of the table.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 1 Apr 2022, 10:20 PM
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Galway United 1

Cobh Ramblers 0

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park 

KILLIAN BROUDER’S 67th-minute goal ensured Galway United prevailed following a scrappy encounter at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Brouder was a key performer for United, who eventually shrugged off Cobh Ramblers’ spirited resistance on the banks of the Corrib.

Cobh were hardworking throughout, but United still found a way to earn a vital victory with Brouder influential.

During a tepid opening period United had a couple of opportunities, but were thwarted by Cobh custodian Andy O’Donoghue.

In the eighth minute, United skipper Conor McCormack forced O’Donoghue to make a decent reflex save.

Ed McCarthy released Wilson Waweru in the 31st minute, but his attempt was blocked by O’Donoghue as the teams departed deadlocked at the interval.

It was similarly tight and tense when the action recommenced as Cobh were defiant against John Caulfield’s outfit.

Brouder struck in the 67th minute connecting with a header from substitute Stephen Walsh following a David Hurley corner.

Cobh, though, had an opportunity four minutes later, but Brouder made an important challenge to deny Beineon O’Brien-Whitmarsh.

Galway United: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Portilla, Brouder, Murphy (Adeyemo, 90); McCarthy (Hemmings, 83), McCormack, Hurley, Rowe (Lyons, 90); Dimas (Walsh, 60), Waweru (Boylan, 83).

Cobh Ramblers: O’Donoghue; Kavanagh, Mbayo (O’Riordan, 80), Frahill, Walsh (Kargbo, 80); McGrath (Hegarty, 80), Holland (Abbott, 89), Larkin, Drinan; O’Connell, O’Brien Whitmarsh.

Referee: Alan Patchell.

First Division Results 

Athlone Town 1 Bray Wanderers 1 

Galway United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

Waterford 1 Longford Town 1 

Wexford FC 0 Cork City 1 

