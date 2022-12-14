Horgan joins Galway United as assistant manager

GALWAY UNITED HAVE announced that Ollie Horgan has joined as their assistant manager.

The Galway native, whose nine-year reign as Finn Harps manager ended in November, will assist John Caulfield next season.

During his time with the Donegal club, he twice won promotion to the Premier Division, and guided them to their first FAI Cup semi-final in 14 years.

Galway United, who fell to Waterford in the First Division Play-Off final last month, will be looking to seal a return to the top flight next season.

“Galway United are delighted to announce that Ollie Horgan has taken up the position of assistant manager for the men’s senior team ahead of the 2023 season,” read a statement.

“Horgan now moves back to his hometown, as he now fills the position of assistant manager to manager John Caulfield.

“Horgan, a cult hero in the League Of Ireland, brings a wealth of experience to the backroom team and understands what it takes to get teams promoted, doing it twice with Finn Harps, and spending six of his nine years at the helm in the Premier Division against the odds.”

Gavin Cooney

“I’m looking forward to the challenge, we all know how difficult and demanding the league is, but I’m looking forward to getting started,” Horgan added.

Galway will open their season away to Finn Harps on 17 February.