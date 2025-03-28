Dyer unleashes goal of the year contender as Galway United move up to second

MOSES DYER SCORED a goal of the season contender as part of a brace as Galway United maintained their unbeaten start to the season in frustrating Bohemians at Dalymount Park.
John Caulfield’s Tribesmen move up a place to second in the Premier Division table, though behind new leader St Patrick’s Athletic only on goal difference ahead of welcoming Shamrock Rovers to Eamonn Deacy Park next Friday.
Though they enjoyed plenty of the ball throughout, Bohs couldn’t mark their first Friday night match in Phibsborough this year with a morale boosting win as they remain second bottom.
A fifth defeat of the season thus heaps further pressure on head coach Alan Reynolds, a year in the job this week.
Advertisement
The Gypsies faithful voiced their disapproval with chants of ‘we want Reynolds out’ from when Dyer doubled Galway’s lead midway through the second half followed by loud booing at the final whistle.
With Rob Cornwall back in defence following a month out injured and midfielder James McManus making a welcome starting return after 10 months out, Bohs began with positive intent.
But despite their dominance of the ball and forcing three early corners, Reynolds’ side were sucker punched as Galway scored from their first meaningful attack on 18 minutes.
It was route one stuff as Patrick Hickey flicked on goalkeeper Evan Watts’ clearance.
It found Bobby Burns on the left who whipped over a superb cross which was headed to the net by Dyer.
Bohs looked for an immediate response with Jordan Flores having shots blocked by Rob Slevin and skipper Greg Cunningham as Galway defended doggedly.
Ross Tierney saw a deflected shot whistle wide as Bohs continued to huff and puff with Watts not called into action until the dying minutes of the half when making saves from Dayle Rooney and Liam Smith.
Collie Whelan was narrowly wide with a shot on the turn early in the second half as Bohs worked hard to get back into the game.
But it was James Talbot who prevented Galway from doubling their lead on 52 minutes, tipping over a Hickey header from Jeannot Esua’s cross.
Watts soon made his first save of the second half from Flores following a sustained bout of Bohs pressure.
Once more it counted for nothing, though, as Galway stunned the home crowd with Dyer’s wonder second goal on 66 minutes.
Again it was route one. Cornwall allowed Watts’ clearance to bounce as Dyer cleverly nodded the ball in behind, took another touch with his head before finding the far corner of the net with a stupendous dipping volley for the New Zealand international’s third goal of the season.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Dyer unleashes goal of the year contender as Galway United move up to second
Bohemians 0
Galway United 2
Paul Buttner reports from Dalymount Park
MOSES DYER SCORED a goal of the season contender as part of a brace as Galway United maintained their unbeaten start to the season in frustrating Bohemians at Dalymount Park.
John Caulfield’s Tribesmen move up a place to second in the Premier Division table, though behind new leader St Patrick’s Athletic only on goal difference ahead of welcoming Shamrock Rovers to Eamonn Deacy Park next Friday.
Though they enjoyed plenty of the ball throughout, Bohs couldn’t mark their first Friday night match in Phibsborough this year with a morale boosting win as they remain second bottom.
A fifth defeat of the season thus heaps further pressure on head coach Alan Reynolds, a year in the job this week.
The Gypsies faithful voiced their disapproval with chants of ‘we want Reynolds out’ from when Dyer doubled Galway’s lead midway through the second half followed by loud booing at the final whistle.
With Rob Cornwall back in defence following a month out injured and midfielder James McManus making a welcome starting return after 10 months out, Bohs began with positive intent.
But despite their dominance of the ball and forcing three early corners, Reynolds’ side were sucker punched as Galway scored from their first meaningful attack on 18 minutes.
It was route one stuff as Patrick Hickey flicked on goalkeeper Evan Watts’ clearance.
It found Bobby Burns on the left who whipped over a superb cross which was headed to the net by Dyer.
Bohs looked for an immediate response with Jordan Flores having shots blocked by Rob Slevin and skipper Greg Cunningham as Galway defended doggedly.
Ross Tierney saw a deflected shot whistle wide as Bohs continued to huff and puff with Watts not called into action until the dying minutes of the half when making saves from Dayle Rooney and Liam Smith.
Collie Whelan was narrowly wide with a shot on the turn early in the second half as Bohs worked hard to get back into the game.
But it was James Talbot who prevented Galway from doubling their lead on 52 minutes, tipping over a Hickey header from Jeannot Esua’s cross.
Watts soon made his first save of the second half from Flores following a sustained bout of Bohs pressure.
Once more it counted for nothing, though, as Galway stunned the home crowd with Dyer’s wonder second goal on 66 minutes.
Again it was route one. Cornwall allowed Watts’ clearance to bounce as Dyer cleverly nodded the ball in behind, took another touch with his head before finding the far corner of the net with a stupendous dipping volley for the New Zealand international’s third goal of the season.
Bohemians: Talbot; Smith (Mousset, 70), Grehan, Cornwall, Flores (Meekison, 70); Morahan (Kavanagh, 70), McManus; Tierney, Devoy, Rooney (Brennan, 77); Whelan.
Galway United: Watts; Slevin, Brouder, Cunningham; Buckley (Keohane, 59); Esua, Borden, Hickey, Burns (Donelon, 77); Walsh (Hurley, 59), Dyer.
Referee: Damien MacGraith (Mayo).
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Bohemians Galway United LOI Soccer