Walsall loanee scores two days after signing as Drogheda edge Galway

Galway United 0

Drogheda United 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

A DRAMATIC injury-time strike decided an action-packed game in Drogheda’s favour.

Jago Godden, who joined the club on loan from Walsall earlier this week, thundered home after a lay-off from Ryan Brennan to punish the profligacy of the home side in front of goal.

Since Galway United’s return to the big time, the sides have matched up well. The games are bruising encounters, and the honours have often been even.

Despite a significant turnover in Galway, the league opener followed the template. It was a robust contest, and three cards were dished out in the first half.

The home team looked nervous early. Edwin Agbaje caused a scare with a snapshot in the box. Thomas Oluwa waltzed past three defenders before Wasiri Williams made a pivotal tackle to thwart him.

The new centre-half was to the fore of the action as his side settled. He saw yellow for a heavy tackle and then hit the bar with the goal at his mercy. Jimmy Keohane couldn’t convert the rebound either.

Francely Lomboto impressed on his return to Galway United. He ran the channels gamely and was to the fore of an impressive first half for John Caulfield’s men.

His teammates missed a few more chances after the break. It felt significant, as Drogheda were due a spell of dominance. They forced a number of corners that caused some concern.

Of greater significance was United’s spurning of the golden chance of a spot-kick. David Hurley went wide with his left-footed effort, even though Luke Dennison had already sprung the other way.

Drogheda looked to have the deeper bench, and this had an impact in the final quarter. Warren Davis threatened on the right and dovetailed well with Oluwa, who

remained a handful.

Wing-back Arthur Parker was agonisingly close late on for the home team. The ball fell kindly for him at the edge of the box. Ethan O’ Brien made a telling intervention to divert the ball over as it sailed towards the bottom corner. It would cost dearly.

Galway United: Watts; Parker, Brouder, Williams, Facchineri, Devitt; Keohane (Wolfe 71), Bolger (McCormack 90), Hurley; Lomboto, Walsh (Twardek 86)

Drogheda United: Dennison; Agbaje, Quinn, Keeley, Burney, Kane; O’ Brien, Farrell (Godden 62), Kavanagh (Brennan 66); Oluwa, Doyle (Davis 66)

Referee: Oliver Moran