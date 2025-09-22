Kavanagh's header helps Sligo Rovers climb out relegation danger with win over Galway United

Galway United 0

Sligo Rovers 1

Caomhán O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

AFTER PLAYING CATCH-up for seven months, Sligo climbed out of the relegation zone at the expense of their Connacht rivals. A header from Cian Kavanagh separated the scoreboard, but the class of Jad Hakiki and Owen Elding set the sides apart too.

There was a brief and poignant unity before the kick-off, with both fans showing their appreciation for the late, great Ollie Horgan.

After that, it was tense and tetchy. United, using a makeshift midfield of Aaron Bolger and Rob Slevin had the better of the opening exchanges. There were promising moments when they went direct. Jimmy Keohane could have done better after being teed up by Dara McGuinness. Garry Buckley and Slevin were close with the pressure piling on.

Advertisement

When Sligo eventually settled, they showed some class. Jad Hakiki and Owen Elding worked in synchronicity to create a couple of beautiful openings. However, neither could get a shot off and Brendan Clarke got his break untested.

Patrick Hickey came closest just before the break, another dangerous cross from the right, cannoned off the American but Sam Sargeant reacted well.

John Russell made a telling intervention at the break, introducing Cian Kavanagh up front and dropping Elding into midfield. He and Hakiki threatened again before Sligo forced their way in front.

A corner went deep, was headed goalwards by Patrick McClean. Clarke gambled on winning it, but Kavanagh got their first and headed over the stricken ‘keeper for a precious lead.

Sligo largely sat in after this. Though they did continue to pose a threat on the bench, their forays forward got rarer. United piled forward with the desperation that the home fans demanded.

There was plenty of perspiration but little inspiration. Some of the deliveries from set- pieces and open play caused some concern, but Sam Sargeant wasn’t forced into many saves.

The quality continued to come at the Clubhouse End, where Hakiki pulled a flying save from Clarke. There was a big moment for Dara McGuinness when the ball broke for him. However, Sargeant scrambled to smother the shot.

It was the last chance of note, as Sligo saw out the game for the second win away at the home of their Connacht rivals.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Brouder (Borden 86), Buckley, Burns; McCarthy (Walsh 64), Bolger (Sivi 64), Hickey, Slevin, Keohane; McGuinness

Sligo Rovers: Sargeant; Agbaje, McElroy, McClean, Stewart (Harkin 63); O’Kane (McDonagh 82), Hakiki, McManus (Wolfe 63), Quirk (Kavanagh 45), Fitzgerald; Elding

Referee: P Norton