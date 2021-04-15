Galway United walkover labelled 'an absolute mockery' by Shelbourne boss

SHELBOURNE MANAGER IAN Morris is urging the SSE Airtricity League to reconsider the awarding of a 3-0 win to Galway United for the cancellation of their First Division fixture away to Cabinteely.

The decision to give Galway a walkover, which was taken this week by the FAI’s Disciplinary Committee, has been described as “awful” by Morris, who said today that it makes “an absolute mockery of the league”.

After a positive Covid-19 case in the Cabinteely camp emerged last Friday, the club’s board cancelled that evening’s fixture against Galway following discussions with the FAI and HSE.

According to rules issued ahead of the start of the new season, fixture postponements for Covid-19 reasons cannot occur if a club has 14 players available.

The Galway United squad and management had already arrived in Dublin when the plug was pulled on the game a couple of hours before the scheduled kick-off time.

“We have, as other teams do, U19s players registered for this sort of incident and teams should be able to fulfil these fixtures,” Morris said ahead of his side’s game at Cork City tomorrow night.

The Shels boss added that such situations can “give title rivals a leg-up”, with Galway’s prospects now aided after a disappointing start to the season saw John Caulfield’s side take just one point from a possible six.

Shels, who played out a goalless draw with Galway on the opening night of the season, are unbeaten in their three fixtures to date. A 3-3 draw with Bray Wanderers was followed last week by a 1-0 win over Wexford.

Tomorrow, Galway will aim to rebound from a 3-1 defeat to Athlone Town when they host Treaty United.