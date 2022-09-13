Galway United 'committed to continuation of women’s football' in region

Galway United will now begin a 'process of dialogue' to try to advance women's football in the county.

Galway United will now begin a 'process of dialogue' to try to advance women's football in the county.

GALWAY UNITED HAVE said it would be “unmanageable” to take Galway Women’s Football Club into their operation at present due to their “current staffing levels and volunteer pool”.

Yet the League of Ireland club will “begin the process of dialogue” with interested parties committed to the development and growth of women’s football in the area following news of Galway WFC’s decision not to apply for inclusion in next season’s SSE Airtricity Women’s National League.

Galway WFC released a statement on Sunday, outlining the board’s “reluctant” decision. The statement, signed off by Galway WFC founder and chairman Stephen Moran, referenced “additional costs involved in running a successful club”.

Galway United today put out a statement saying they were “saddened by the disappointing news that Galway WFC have made the difficult decision to cease operations and withdraw from the Women’s National League after ten seasons”.

The statement continued: “Galway United, and indeed all clubs in League of Ireland football, can fully understand the significant challenges, both financial and operational, associated with fielding senior and underage squads on a national level.

“The resources and logistics involved in running three more teams at national level is hugely significant and, as such, would be unmanageable with our current staffing levels and volunteer pool. Since the announcement, both Galway United and Galway United Friends Co-op members have been contacted by several parties asking if Galway United could step in and build on the great work done by GWFC over the last number of years.

“Galway United are committed to the development and growth of women’s football in Galway. In addition, Luke Comer and Comer Group have expressed their commitment to support the continuation of women’s football at both senior and underage levels in Galway.

“We will now begin the process of dialogue with all interested stakeholders, which will require the co-operation of all those in Galway who wish to see elite women’s football thrive in the West.

“Galway United is an all-inclusive football club, a club for all of us, and we will be united.

“We thank all involved in Galway WFC for the significant contribution they have made over the years, and we prepare for a new chapter of men’s and women’s football in Galway.”

Galway WFC was formed in 2012, with the Tribeswomen establishing themselves as a force in the Irish women’s top-flight in recent seasons, and also at underage level.

Several Republic of Ireland internationals have hailed from the club, with Savannah McCarthy and Julie Anne Russell among the current crop.