Galway minors keep five-in-a-row dream alive with impressive semi-final win over Kilkenny

Galway 0-23

Kilkenny 1-12

John Fallon reports at Semple Stadium

GALWAY, WHO WON a record fourth All-Ireland minor title in a row just last month when they defeated Kilkenny, qualified for this year’s decider with a decisive win in Thurles to set up a final showdown with Cork.

Brian Hanley’s men had only one starting survivor from that win but despite this being their first match of the campaign they were still too good for the Leinster champions.

The sides twice exchanged points in the opening 12 minutes but Galway, backed by the breeze, got the next four scores with Rory Burke landing a couple of frees and John Cosgrove and Michéal Power shooting efforts from play to lead by 0-6 to 0-2 after 17 minutes.

Kilkenny hit back and while Danny Glennon was denied a couple of goal chances by the crossbar and Galway goalkeeper Darragh Walsh, the only one to start the 2020 final last month, they reduced the margin through Ben Whitty and Harry Shine.

But the scores came easier to Galway and with Burke, son of former Galway goalkeeper Richard, bringing his opening half tally to seven points from placed balls, they led by double scores at the break by 0-12 to 0-6 with Darragh Neary and Dylan Dunne also picking off good scores from play.

Galway full-back Tiernan Leen was outstanding but Kilkenny got some hope from points from Joe Fitzpatrick and another free from Shine to trail by six at the break.

Cosgrove extended Galway’s lead directly after the restart but then Glennon finally got in for a goal for Kilkenny and Shine quickly added two points to cut the gap to 0-13 to 1-8 after 34 minutes.

Galway, who brought in Anthony Keady, son of the late 1988 Hurler of the Year Tony, responded well and outscored Kilkenny by five points to one to lead by 0-18 to 1-9 before the Cats hit back with efforts from Cillian Hackett and a second from wing-back Fitzpatrick before Oisin Lohan made it 0-19 to 1-11 at the second water break.

Galway, with Joshua Ryan, son of another of that Galway double team of ’87 and ’88 Eanna, at midfield, did not relent in the closing stages to advance to the final.

Elsewhere, Tyrone secured their first Ulster minor football title since 2012 after a 2-11 to 1-7 win over Donegal.

Conor Owens and Cormac Devlin bagged second-half goals to propel their side to a victory which sends through to an All-Ireland semi-final clash with Cork.

Scorers for Galway: Rory Burke 0-10 (0-9f, 0-1 ’65), Oisin Lohan 0-3, Micheal Power 0-3, Darragh Neary 0-2, John Cosgrove 0-2, Tiernan Leen 0-1, Dylan Dunne 0-1, Darren Shaughnessy 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Harry Shine 0-7 (0-6f), Danny Glennon 1-1, Joe Fitzpatrick 0-2, Ben Whitty 0-1, Cillian Hackett 0-1.

Galway:

1 Darragh Walsh (Turloughmore)

2 Matthew Tarpey (Turloughmore), 3 Tiernán Leen (Craughwell), 4 Joshua O’Connor (Kinvara)

5 Dylan Dunne (Clarinbridge), 6 Diarmuid Davoren (Moycullen) – Captain, 7 Nathan Gill (Gort)

8 Joshua Ryan (Clarinbridge), 9 Conor Lawless (Athenry)

10 Darren Shaughnessy (Loughrea), 11 Michéal Power (Tynagh/Abbey-Duniry), 14 Darragh Neary (Castlegar)

13 John Cosgrove (Sarsfields), 12 Rory Burke (Oranmore/Maree), 15 Oisin Lohan (Skehana/Mountbellew/Moylough)

Substitutes:

20 Anthony Keady (Oranmore/Maree) for Lawless (38)

18 Conor Headd (StThomas’) for Dunne (57)

21 Tom Nolan (Turloughmore) for Power (58)

23 Matthew O’Connor (Ballinderreen) for Ryan (60)

Kilkenny:

1 Alan Dunphy (Lisdowney)

2 Evan Rudkins (Barrow Rangers), 3 Bill Hughes (Bennettsbridge), 4 Sean Moore (Carrickshock)

5 Joe Fitzpatrick (Dunnamaggin), 6 Gearòid Dunne (Tullaroan), 7 Owen Lyng (Rower Instioge)

8 Anthony Ireland Wall (Danesfort), 9 Killian Doyle (Emeralds)

10 James Walsh (Kilmacow), 12 Harry Shone (Dicksboro), 15 Ben Whitty (Danesfort)

13 Danny Glennon (Tullogher Rosbercon), 14 Killian Carey (Young Irelands), 11 Ted Dunne (Graiguemanagh)

Substitutes:

17 Killian Corcoran (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Rudkins (7)

19 Darragh Queally (Emeralds) for Ireland Wall (47)

23 Michael Brennan (Erin’s Own) for Whitty (55)

Referee: Rory McGann (Clare)

