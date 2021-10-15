Membership : Access or Sign Up
Friday 15 October 2021
Galway continue winning run as first-half goals see off Wexford

Elsewhere, UCD were 1-0 winners against Cork City while Shelbourne lost 2-0 at Cobh Ramblers.

By Cian O'Connell Friday 15 Oct 2021, 9:51 PM
Galway manager John Caulfield.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Galway United 2

Wexford 1

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED CHALKED up a third SSE Airtricity League First Division win on the spin at Eamonn Deacy Park with a 2-1 defeat of Wexford.

John Caulfield’s team adequately dealt with a spirited Wexford outfit, who produced a gritty display in the west.

A lively encounter from the outset saw John Caulfield’s charges hit the front in the seventh minute as skipper Conor McCormack’s inviting corner located Stephen Walsh, who headed the Tribesmen into the lead.

Shane Doherty subsequently forced Jimmy Corcoran to make a smart reflex save as the home team crafted opportunities.

At the opposite end, though, United goalkeeper Conor Kearns had to be alert thwarting Jack Doherty and Jack Moylan.

United then added a second goal on 37 minutes when Ruairi Keating’s cute delivery found David Hurley, who scored from close range.

Wexford, though, summoned a response on 40 as Moylan netted following Daniel Dobbin’s cross. Seven minutes after the restart Maurice Nugent was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Boylan’s pass released Wilson Waweru, who came close to adding to United’s advantage.

Wexford spurned a chance to level on 77 minutes when the nifty Doherty rifled over, and Caulfield’s United were able to close out the deal.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne lost 2-0 at Cobh Ramblers, while Treaty United and Athlone Town played out a 1-1 draw.

Colm Whelan’s first-half penalty saw UCD beat Cork City, and Cabinteely won 2-1 away to Bray.

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Nugent, Brouder, Walsh (Murphy, 77); McCormack, Boylan (O’Dea, 77), Hurley (Gorman, 57); Doherty (Ubaezuonu, 81, Waweru (Place, 81), Keating.

WEXFORD: Corcoran; Manahan, McEvoy (Yousif, 88), Cleary; Fitzsimons (Farrell, 65), Crowley, Groome, Dobbin; Moylan; Doherty, Robinson.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

