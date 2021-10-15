Galway continue winning run as first-half goals see off Wexford

Galway United 2

Wexford 1

Cian O’Connell reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED CHALKED up a third SSE Airtricity League First Division win on the spin at Eamonn Deacy Park with a 2-1 defeat of Wexford.

John Caulfield’s team adequately dealt with a spirited Wexford outfit, who produced a gritty display in the west.

A lively encounter from the outset saw John Caulfield’s charges hit the front in the seventh minute as skipper Conor McCormack’s inviting corner located Stephen Walsh, who headed the Tribesmen into the lead.

Shane Doherty subsequently forced Jimmy Corcoran to make a smart reflex save as the home team crafted opportunities.

At the opposite end, though, United goalkeeper Conor Kearns had to be alert thwarting Jack Doherty and Jack Moylan.

United then added a second goal on 37 minutes when Ruairi Keating’s cute delivery found David Hurley, who scored from close range.

Wexford, though, summoned a response on 40 as Moylan netted following Daniel Dobbin’s cross. Seven minutes after the restart Maurice Nugent was sent off for a second bookable offence.

Boylan’s pass released Wilson Waweru, who came close to adding to United’s advantage.

Wexford spurned a chance to level on 77 minutes when the nifty Doherty rifled over, and Caulfield’s United were able to close out the deal.

Elsewhere, Shelbourne lost 2-0 at Cobh Ramblers, while Treaty United and Athlone Town played out a 1-1 draw.

Colm Whelan’s first-half penalty saw UCD beat Cork City, and Cabinteely won 2-1 away to Bray.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

GALWAY UNITED: Kearns; O’Keeffe, Nugent, Brouder, Walsh (Murphy, 77); McCormack, Boylan (O’Dea, 77), Hurley (Gorman, 57); Doherty (Ubaezuonu, 81, Waweru (Place, 81), Keating.

WEXFORD: Corcoran; Manahan, McEvoy (Yousif, 88), Cleary; Fitzsimons (Farrell, 65), Crowley, Groome, Dobbin; Moylan; Doherty, Robinson.

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.

Bernard Jackman, Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey discuss depth in Munster, Nathan Doak’s Ireland prospects, and whether rugby is survival of the richest on The42 Rugby Weekly

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud