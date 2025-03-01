Boost for Galway with third league win in a row as they triumph away to Wexford

Galway 2-19

Wexford 1-20

Ronan Fagan reports from Chadwicks Wexford Park

GALWAY WITHSTOOD A late Wexford fight-back to make it three Allianz Hurling League Division 1A wins on the spin after Saturday’s topsy-turvy duel at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

The Tribesmen hit a decisive surge between the 42nd and 56th minutes when transforming a 1-11 to 1-10 deficit into a 2-16 to 1-13 lead when substitute Conor Cooney struck a penalty earned by fellow sub Kevin Cooney.

But Wexford, with a game to come away to Limerick, battled for their Division 1A lives only to be thwarted as Galway continue their stunning response to the opening day setback against Tipperary.

Galway zipped 0-3 to no-score ahead within eight minutes with David Burke quick off the mark on his seasonal debut as Michael Garvey (free) and Cianan Fahy also obliged.

Wexford quickly sorted themselves out, and after Seamus Casey cut the gap to 0-3 to 0-1 from a free, Rory O’Connor was denied a goal by a Jack Grealish intervention after Simon Donohoe’s booming clearance.

Nevertheless, Wexford’s growing momentum saw them assert by 0-5 to 0-3 after twenty minutes courtesy of Casey (three placed-balls) and Jack O’Connor, the latter from a Lee Chin set up.

But this closely contested event was tied for a second time after 27 minutes (0-7 each) with corner-back Darren Morrissey producing a tidy score along with Tiernan Killeen (free), Garvey (free) and Burke.

But Wexford appeared set to hold a slight edge at the interval as Cathal Dunbar, defender Conor Foley and Rory O’Connor nudged them ahead by 0-10 to 0-9.

However, they were rocked three minutes into added-time when Anthony Burns made the most of a Wexford defensive mix-up from a Garvey free to bundle to the net and grab a 1-9 to 0-10 turnaround at the break.

While substitute Kevin Cooney instantly made it a three point gap on the restart, Rory O’Connor had Wexford right back in the mix when turning over a poor Galway puck-out to net, before Richie Lawlor had the locals amongst the 4,658 attendance cheering loudly as Wexford nudged back in front (1-11 to 1-10).

But Wexford hopes turned to dread as Galway responded to assert by 2-16 to 1-13 when Cooney blasted home the 56th minute penalty.

Wexford, with the rousing victory over Clare fresh in their minds, refused to go down without a fight, and five frees from Lee Chin saw them close to within 2-19 to 1-20 in the 70th minute.

And the home-side were denied from a last-gasp effort to snatch victory from a free by ‘keeper Mark Fanning in the fifth minute of injury-time as they look destined for relegation, with Galway hunting in the divisional decider.

Scorers for Galway: Michael Garvey 0-5 (3 frees), Conor Cooney 1-2 (0-2 frees, 1-0 penalty), Anthony Burns 1-1, David Burke, Tiernan Killeen (frees), Kevin Cooney 0-2 each, Cianan Fahy, Darren Morrissey, Tom Monaghan, Colm Molloy, Seán Linnane 0-1 each.

Scorers for Wexford: Seamus Casey 0-7 (5 frees, 2 ‘65s), Rory O’Connor 1-2, Lee Chin 0-5 (5 frees), Jack O’Connor, Cathal Dunbar, Conor Foley, Richie Lawlor, Conor Hearne, Shane Reck 0-1 each

Wexford

1 Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2 Eoin Ryan (St Anne’s)

6 Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

3 Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

4 Conor Foley (Horeswood)

5 Richie Lawlor (Faythe Harriers)

7 Charlie McGuckin (Naomh Eanna)

8 Conor Hearne (Shelmaliers)

9 Cathal Dunbar (Naomh Eanna)

12 Jack Redmond (Rathnure)

11 Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

10 Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13 Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

15 Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

14 Seamus Casey (Oylegate Glenbrien)

Subs

17 Shane Reck for D Reck, inj (35+3)

19 Simon Roche for Redmond (HT)

22 Niall Murphy for Ryan (HT)

20 Tomás Kinsella for Casey (60)

18 Mikie Dwyer for Dunbar (66)

Galway

1 Darach Fahy (Ardrahan)

2 Jack Grealish (Gort)

3 Fintan Burke (St Thomas)

4 Darren Morrissey (Sarsfields)

5 Pádraic Mannion (Ahascragh Fohenagh)

6 Gavin Lee (Clarinbridge)

7 Michael Garvey (Cappataggle)

8 Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

21 David Burke (St Thomas)

12 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

9 Tom Monaghan (Craughwell)

11 Tiernan Killeen (Loughrea)

24 Declan McLoughlin (Portumna)

14 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

15 Anthony Burns (Loughrea)

Subs

23 Kevin Cooney for McLoughlin (HT)

25 Conor Cooney for Concannon (47)

26 Colm Molloy for Burns (59)

22 Seán Linnane for D. Burke

Referee: Seán Stack (Dublin)