Derry's momentum halted as Galway dig in for draw

Galway United 0

Derry City 0

Kevin Horgan reports from Eamonn Deacy Park

GALWAY UNITED ARE now unbeaten in five games, following their stalemate tie against Derry City in Eamonn Deacy park on Friday night.

This was the first meeting between the sides in Galway since 2017. Interestingly when the sides last met in September 2017, it was the last game that the Tribesmen won that season, before being relegated to the First Division.

In a physical affair, the hosts were well worthy of the point against last season’s Premier Division runners-up. The hosts started the better and were unfortunate not to take the lead after 12 minutes, when an effort by Vincent Borden’s effort was excellently saved by Derry keeper Brian Maher.

It must be noted that Derry did dominate the ball for much of the opening exchanges, with Cork man Adam O’Reilly dictating much of the play for the Candystripes.

North Galway native Regan Donelon was replaced just before half time due to injury, this was Donelan’s first game back for Galway in a number of weeks.

Referee Rob Hennessy waved away Derry shouts for a penalty in the 29th minute, following a Daniel Kelly cross. Interestingly in May 2017 when the sides met at the Terryland venue, Rob Hennessy was referee and was again for this fixture.

Derry had the last meaningful effort of the half, however O’Reilly’s long range effort was comfortably saved by Brendan Clarke and the sides went in level at the break.

The visitors started the second half, brightly but failed to create a good chance until the 83rd minute when Ben Doherty, saw his effort whistle wide.

The Tribesmen’s defensive display was very impressive throughout, however the Candystripes hit the bar in the 90th minute following a long-range Will Patching effort.

All in all a draw was probably a fair result, and John Caulfield will be happy with his sides defensive display.

Galway United are back in action on Monday evening against Bohemian FC, in Dalymount Park. Derry will welcome Shelbourne to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium, for their next game on the same evening.

Galway United: Clarke; Esua, Brouder, Nugent, Donelon; McCormack (C), Borden; Hurley, McCarthy, O’Sullivan; Walsh

Subs: O’Keefe for Donelan 27, Aoyachria for Hurley 69, Lomboto for O’Sullivan 81

Derry City: Maher; Boyce, Connolly, McJannet (C), Coll; O’Reilly, Patching, Kelly, McMullan, Mullen, Hoban

Subs: Doherty for McMullan 77, Patton for Mullen 86

Referee: Rob Hennessy

