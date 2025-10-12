Naomh Conaill rally from seven points down to win eighth Donegal title after extra-time

Naomh Conaill 2-18

Gaoth Dobhair 1-19 (After Extra-Time)

Chris McNulty reports from O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny

NAOMH CONAILL STAGED a stirring fightback to win the Donegal SFC for the eighth time.

Martin Regan’s men were seven points down at half-time, but Shea Malone forced extra time with a superb two-pointer late on.

In extra-time, Naomh Conaill – who have developed something of a penchant for getting themselves out of tricky moments – came up with the goods as 18-year-old Max Campbell fired in a goal.

Gaoth Dobhair tried what they could, but at that stage Naomh Conaill’s resistance wasn’t going to break.

“They just keep fighting,” Naomh Conaill manager Martin Regan said.

“They keep battling, keep battling, keep battling and they will not give up. I know we’re sick saying it at this stage, but they will keep battling if there’s a game to be won.

“We always feel that we can come out on the right side of it. And you don’t always, but thankfully we managed to scrape the draw there and we thought we played really really well the first half of extra time.

“We’ve been written off and a lot of people would have been saying it all year through the rule changes wouldn’t suit us, but the boys just keep it up. They keep it up and they find a way to win games, whatever it takes to find a way to win them games and they did again today.”

Malone, back with full concentration on Gaelic football following a spell at Sligo Rovers, found the range with a beautiful effort off the outside of his left foot to take the tie to extra time after a big comeback.

When captain John O’Malley converted a mark in the opening minute of extra time, it was the first time that Martin Regan’s men were in the driving seat.

Campbell fired to the net with an excellent finish after taking a pass from Kieran Gallagher to firmly turn the tide firmly in Naomh Conaill’s favour.

For good measure, Campbell added a point and Charles McGuinness fisted Naomh Conaill – whose comeback was spurred by a Kevin McGettigan goal in the 39th minute – into a 2-16 to 1-13 lead at half-time in extra-time.

A couple of two-pointers off the boot of Ethan Harkin narrowed the margins, but Man of the Match Finnbarr Roarty and O’Malley landed points that were priceless.

Harkin was given another go, but a free beyond the ’45 was out of range and a familiar blue sea toasted the end of a Donegal final.

It almost felt like a deception when looking back at the first half.

In the 16th minute Fionnan Coyle took receipt of a super pass inside by Domhnaill Mac Giolla Bhride, but was impeded by Anthony Thompson and Daire Ó Baoill stepped up to tuck home the spot kick, sending goalkeeper Stephen McGrath the wrong way from the penalty.

At that point Gaoth Dobhair were 1-5 to 0-4 ahead and they moved 1-10 to 0-6 in front by the interval with Stephen McFadden and Harkin landing impressive points.

Just 30 seconds into the second half, Gaoth Dobhair goalkeeper Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride produced an outstanding save to beat away a stinging goal-bound drive by Charles McGuinness.

Mac Giolla Bhride was beaten in the 44th minute, though, as McGettigan finished after the ‘keeper saved from Roarty following a sweeping move.

O’Malley, from a mark, and Kieran Gallagher were also on the scoresheet as Naomh Conaill began to test the Gaoth Dobhair nerves.

It was the 47th minute before Harkin – from a close-range free awarded for a 3v3 breach – added to Gaoth Dobhair’s tally from the first half. A big call – and one that was hotly contested by those attired in blue and white.

Odhrán Doherty made it a one-point game with a two-pointer in the 59th minute and, after Niall Friel steadied the Gaoth Dobhair ship, Malone stepped up with a golden moment.

Gaoth Dobhair will rue spurned chances for Aodan Breathnach and Cathal Gillespie in the moments before Malone evened the abacus.

Scorers for Naomh Conaill: Max Campbell 1-1; Kevin McGettigan 1-0; Finnbarr Roarty, Shea Malone (1 2pt), John O’Malley (2m), Brendan McDyer 0-3 each; Odhran Doherty (2pt) 0-2; Kieran Gallagher, Charles McGuinness, Leo McLoone 0-1 each.

Scorers for Gaoth Dobhair: Ethan Harkin (2 2pt, 2f, 1m) 0-8; Daire Ó Baoill 1-0pen; Micheál Roarty, Stephen McFadden, Eamonn Collum, Niall Friel 0-2 each; Fionnan Coyle, Odhran Mac Niallais, Jordi Gribben 0-1 each.

Naomh Conaill: Stephen McGrath; Ultan Doherty, AJ Gallagher, Max Campbell; Kevin McGettigan, Anthony Thompson, Finnbarr Roarty; Kieran Gallagher, Ethan O’Donnell; Brendan McDyer, John O’Malley, Odhran Doherty; Shea Malone, Charles McGuinness, Keelan McGill.

Subs:

Eoghan McGettigan for O’Malley (38)

Mark McDevitt for Thompson (40)

Leo McLoone for McGuinness (45)

Dermot Molloy for McDyer (55)

John O’Malley for Molloy (70)

Charles McGuinness for O.Doherty (70)

Jason Campbell for Gallagher (83)

Odhran Doherty for McGill (86)

Seamus Corcoran for Malone (90).

Gaoth Dobhair: Padraig Mac Giolla Bhride; Neasan Mac Giolla Bhride, Gary McFadden, Eamonn Mac Giolla Bhride; Fiachra Coyle, Domhnaill Mac Giolla Bhride, Ethan Harkin; Stephen McFadden, Adam Mac Iomhair; Fionnan Coyle, Daire Ó Baoill, Micheál Roarty; Eoin De Burca, Odhran Mac Niallais, Eamonn Collum.

Subs:

Niall Friel for Fionnan Coyle (42)

Cathal Gillespie for De Burca (48)

Aodan Breathnach for Mac Iomhair (55)

Neil McGee for EMac Giolla Bhride (55)

Seaghan Ferry for McFadden (59)

Cathal Gallagher for Fiachra Coyle (70)

Fionnan Coyle for Gillespie (70)

Jordi Gribben for Fionnan Coyle (79)

Peter McGee for Ferry (half-time, extra-time)

Referee: James Connor (St Eunan’s)