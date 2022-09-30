Membership : Access or Sign Up
'It's unreal': Newcastle reach deal to sign Australia teenager Garang Kuol

Striker became youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell when he made international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week.

Garang Kuol will join Newcastle in January.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

NEWCASTLE HAVE REACHED an agreement to sign 18-year-old striker Garang Kuol from Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners in January.

Kuol made his international debut for Australia against New Zealand last week, becoming the youngest Socceroo since Harry Kewell in 1996.

Born in Egypt, Kuol moved to Australia with his family as a refugee and joined the Mariners’ youth system in January 2021.

He only made his A-League debut for the Mariners in April but made an immediate impression, scoring four goals in his first seven appearances as a substitute.

Kuol told Newcastle’s website: “It’s unreal. As a young boy in Australia, the Premier League is the main thing that everyone watches but nobody actually thinks they’ll reach those heights.

“To be one of those people, to be in the position I am, it’s amazing.

“Now that I’ve signed for Newcastle, I want to train hard, play hard, hopefully go to the World Cup and come back here.”

