Dublin: 3 °C Sunday 1 March, 2020
Garcia sets sights on Pacquiao and Spence after seeing off Vargas

The American was back at welterweight after last year’s loss against Errol Spence Jr.

By The42 Team Sunday 1 Mar 2020, 9:09 AM
1 hour ago 1,209 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5028117
American Mikey Garcia.
Image: Tom Pennington
American Mikey Garcia.
American Mikey Garcia.
Image: Tom Pennington

MIKEY GARCIA IS keen on a fight with Manny Pacquiao or a rematch against Errol Spence Jr after his unanimous-decision win over Jessie Vargas in Texas overnight.

Garcia was awarded the bout 116-111, 116-111 and 114-113 after controlling the second half of the fight – for the WBC diamond welterweight title – at the Ford Center at The Star.

The American, back at welterweight after the first loss of his professional career against Spence last year, knocked down Vargas in the fifth round.

Garcia is eyeing either a bout with Pacquiao or a rematch with Spence, who holds the WBC and IBF welterweight titles.

“I have great options,” he told DAZN. “I’m ready to get back in with the best. I would love to get an opportunity to fight Manny Pacquiao, I want a rematch against Errol Spence. It would be a tremendous fight. I’m a little bit better now at this weight class.”

Pacquiao, 41, last fought in July last year, beating Keith Thurman to claim the WBC welterweight title.

Meanwhile, Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez claimed the WBA super-flyweight title with a ninth-round TKO of Khalid Yafai in Texas.

