Mayo GAA community pay tribute to former county U21 player after tragic shooting

MAYO GAA AND the wider community are mourning the death of Detective Garda Colm Horkan, who was named as the officer that was shot and killed last night in Castlerea.

A member of the force for 24 years, Horkan was also steeped in the GAA.

A former Mayo U21 and Charlestown Sarsfields footballer, he was known affectionately as ‘The Bear’ to team-mates the GAA field. Following his playing career, Horkan remained heavily involved in the Sarsfields club.

Tributes have poured in for the slain officer. Mayo GAA extended their sympathies to his family and friends, adding that he “represented Mayo at U21 level also served his club @CharlestownGAA with distinction for many years.”

Everyone at Coiste Chontae Mhaigheo would like to extend their deepest sympathies to the family & friends of Detective Garda Colm Horkan. Colm who represented Mayo at U21 level also served his club @CharlestownGAA with distinction for many years. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. — Mayo GAA (@MayoGAA) June 18, 2020

Terribly Sad News this morning. Thoughts with his family, friends & colleagues. RIP https://t.co/vqAOD7yHYq — Aidan O'Shea (@AIDOXI) June 18, 2020

A dark cloud hangs over our Country this morning after events in Castlerea last night. My heart goes out to the Guards family,Community and Colleagues 🇮🇪 RIP — David Brady (@D9BMayo) June 18, 2020

Anyone who knew Garda Colm Horkan liked him. That broad smile was never off his face. A genuinely warm, positive and fun-loving man. Always a buzz when you met him. A real cornerstone of #mayogaa removed too young and without rhyme or reason. May he rest in peace. — Liam Horan (@HoranLiam) June 18, 2020

To our friend, team mate and rock. Dectective @colmhork01 . Taken way too soon. Our club @CharlestownGAA and Community are broken.💔💔💔 rest easy Bear — John casey (@Johncasey14mayo) June 18, 2020

Jesus this is shocking news ..knew Colm growing up through GAA and nights out in Charlestown, he was such a lovely fella.

My deepest sympathies to his family, to his friends, all his @GardaTraffic colleagues & all the in @CharlestownGAA



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. https://t.co/xmBxQEQmID — Eamonn O’ Hara (@EamonnOHara8) June 18, 2020

Desperately sad news. Responding to an incident and his life taken so needlessly. RIP COLM🙏 https://t.co/QU55gBdAds — Conor.mortimer (at🏡 )⚽️ (@Conmort) June 18, 2020

