Tuesday 23 March 2021
Bale planning Real Madrid return at the end of the season

The Welsh forward has been on loan at Tottenham but says he intends to head back to the Spanish capital after the Euros.

Tuesday 23 Mar 2021
https://the42.ie/5389215
The 31-year-old has 10 goals in 25 appearances for Spurs this term.
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARETH BALE PLANS to end his Tottenham stay at the end of the season and return to Real Madrid.

Wales captain Bale joined Spurs on loan in September and has had a mixed season with form and fitness issues dominating his second spell in north London.

The 31-year-old’s Madrid contract runs until the end of the 2021-22 season.

“There’s no distraction for me,” Bale told a press conference ahead of Wales’ opening 2022 World Cup qualifier in Belgium.

“I think the main reason I came to Spurs this year was to play football first and foremost.

“Going into the Euros I wanted to be match-fit. The original plan was to do a season at Spurs and after the Euros still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back, that’s as far I have planned.”

