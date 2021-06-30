Southgate warns against 'dangerous' complacency after Germany win

GARETH SOUTHGATE heaped praise on his “immense” players after England beat Germany, but warned against complacency ahead of a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine.

“I think the players were immense,” England manager Southgate said. “Right the way through the team they were immense.

“They have given the fans in the stadium, who were also incredible (a great day). I’ve been here with a full house and not heard it anywhere near the levels that the crowd found today.

“But they were behind every challenge, they were behind every time we pressed the ball, they were behind every run we had and the energy was incredible in the stadium.

“So, to be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight, to hear them at the end … I mean, you can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really.

“But to know that so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment that I know we’d have given them today is very special.

“It didn’t really need me to say it but when we get in the dressing room, we were talking about Saturday already.

“Today’s been an immense performance but at a cost, emotionally and physically, and we’ve got to make sure that we recover well and that mentally we’re in the right space.

“It’s a dangerous moment for us.

“We’ll have that warmth of success and the feeling around the country that we’ve only got to turn up to win the thing – and we know it’s going to be an immense challenge from here on.

“I think the players know that. They’ve been to the latter stages before, they know how difficult that’s been, so their feet are on the ground.

“They should feel confident from the way they’ve played and the manner of the performance.

“But of course we came here with an intention and we’ve not achieved that yet.”