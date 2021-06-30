Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 30 June 2021
Advertisement

Southgate warns against 'dangerous' complacency after Germany win

The England boss also hailed an ‘immense’ performance by his players.

By Press Association Wednesday 30 Jun 2021, 8:44 AM
9 minutes ago 111 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5481332
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media.
Gareth Southgate speaks to the media.
Image: DPA/PA Images

GARETH SOUTHGATE heaped praise on his “immense” players after England beat Germany, but warned against complacency ahead of a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine.

“I think the players were immense,” England manager Southgate said. “Right the way through the team they were immense.

“They have given the fans in the stadium, who were also incredible (a great day). I’ve been here with a full house and not heard it anywhere near the levels that the crowd found today.

“But they were behind every challenge, they were behind every time we pressed the ball, they were behind every run we had and the energy was incredible in the stadium.

“So, to be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight, to hear them at the end … I mean, you can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really.

“But to know that so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment that I know we’d have given them today is very special.

“It didn’t really need me to say it but when we get in the dressing room, we were talking about Saturday already. 

“Today’s been an immense performance but at a cost, emotionally and physically, and we’ve got to make sure that we recover well and that mentally we’re in the right space.

“It’s a dangerous moment for us.

“We’ll have that warmth of success and the feeling around the country that we’ve only got to turn up to win the thing – and we know it’s going to be an immense challenge from here on.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“I think the players know that. They’ve been to the latter stages before, they know how difficult that’s been, so their feet are on the ground.

“They should feel confident from the way they’ve played and the manner of the performance.

“But of course we came here with an intention and we’ve not achieved that yet.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie