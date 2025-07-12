Ringrose emerges as Lions injury doubt for first Test in Australia

IRELAND’S GARRY RINGROSE has emerged as an injury doubt for the Lions’ first Test against Australia in Brisbane next weekend.

It’s understood that Ringrose picked up an injury in Wednesday’s warm-up win over the Brumbies in Canberra, although he completed the full 80 minutes of that match.

It’s suspected that the Irish centre may have sustained a head injury. Ringrose has previously had to deal with head injury, meaning he could have to complete World Rugby’s 12-day stand-down period for returning to play.

The Lions’ win over the Brumbies was 10 days before the first Test against the Wallabies, so if that was the case, Ringrose would miss out.

Ringrose’s powerful try-scoring performance in Canberra appeared to have left him in pole position to start the first Test at outside centre.

However, Scotland’s Huw Jones – who started against the AUNZ Invitational XV in Adelaide today – will fancy his chances of wearing the number 13 shirt for the opening Test if Ringrose is ruled out.

His Scottish centre partner, Sione Tuipulotu, started at number 13 in the Lions’ defeat to Argentina at the beginning of this campaign in Dublin but plays his best rugby at inside centre.

The Lions have brought in the versatile Jamie Osborne as injury cover in their squad following the knee injury fullback Blair Kinghorn suffered against the Brumbies. Osborne can play in both centre positions and across the back three, meaning the Lions have additional midfield cover if Ringrose is to be sidelined.

It would be a cruel blow for Ringrose if he’s not fit for the first Test, given that he missed out on selection for the 2021 Lions tour.

This trip to Australia was seen as Ringrose’s chance to show his quality at the highest level, but he may now have to deal with an injury setback.