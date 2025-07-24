'A measure of the man' - Ringrose ruled himself out of Lions Test start

GARRY RINGROSE WAS TOLD yesterday that he would be starting at outside centre on his Lions debut in this Saturday’s second Test against the Wallabies.

But today, Ringrose essentially ruled himself out of the game.

The Ireland centre missed the first Wallabies Test last weekend due to concussion, but he returned to action in Tuesday’s midweek game against the First Nations & Pasifika XV, impressing as he played more than 60 minutes off the bench.

Lions boss Andy Farrell then picked Ringrose in his starting XV for the second Test alongside his Ireland team-mate Bundee Aki.

But Ringrose had the honesty to admit after training today that his head injury seemed to be back. So Huw Jones starts again at number 13 instead of the deeply unfortunate Ringrose.

“Garry was actually selected and unfortunately, in training today, he’s had to pull out,” said Farrell after naming his team for the second Test.

“It was literally as I was walking off the field, he came to me, and once it’s mentioned, that’s that. So there was no incident.

“He was feeling good, well in advance of Tuesday, and fit and ready to play. No incident through the game at all, nothing yesterday and nothing this morning at all, but with these types of things, players are getting very good at telling the truth of how they feel, so it was a no-brainer to make the change straight away.”

At the time of writing, the Lions aren’t sure how long a return-to-play protocol Ringrose will go into now. So it’s unclear whether Ringrose will be available for the third Test against the Wallabies in Sydney.

It is cruel for Ringrose, who narrowly missed out on Lions selection for the 2017 and 2021 tours, then had the frustration of his concussion on this tour just when he looked nailed-on as a first Test starter.

So Farrell had huge respect for Ringrose’s honesty today.

“It’s very easy to keep it to yourself and lie and not be honest and open,” said Farrell.

“It was very big of him and the right thing to do, 100%. For the team as well, not just for Garry.”

Ringrose played on Tuesday night. Dan Sheridan / INPHO Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO

Lions captain Maro Itoje echoed that sentiment.

“I’m gutted for Garry,” said Itoje. “I played against Garry at U20s and we’ve both had our international careers, so to get to play with him and know him over the past few months has been a real privilege and honour.

“So I’m gutted for him that he’s in this position but it also shows the measure of the man for him to be so selfless. All we ask of all of us is to be so selfless and put the team first.

“But when push comes to shove, you see who really does that. Garry is the man that really did it.”

Farrell had decided to go with the Irish centre pairing of Aki and Ringrose, meaning that both Sione Tuipulotu and Jones would have dropped out of the matchday 23 after starting the first Test.

While Farrell said that Tuipulotu is now dealing with a tight hamstring, it’s clear that Aki starting was a selection decision.

Having started the first Test, Ireland second Joe McCarthy is another man who misses out due to a foot injury and Farrell said it remains unclear when he will be fit again. McCarthy’s absence means Ollie Chessum starts and James Ryan comes onto the bench.

Ireland wing Mack Hansen wasn’t available for selection again this week due to his foot injury.

The only other change to the Lions’ starting XV sees Andrew Porter swap roles with Ellis Genge at loosehead, the Irishman starting and Genge dropping to the bench.

“Ports had the role reversal last week and came on and did a great job,” said Farrell.

“He’s used to starting with a bang and the nature of Ellis and how he plays the game, he’ll add to us, certainly dynamically, when he comes onto the field.”