Sensational Cully seizes Irish title inside a round, while Olympian Joyce beats former world champ

Hometown hero Sean McComb also picked up a career-best victory.

By Gavan Casey Sunday 2 Feb 2020, 1:03 PM
KILDARE’S GARY CULLY is the new Irish lightweight champion after disposing of rival Joe Fitzpatrick (now 10-1, 7KOs) inside a round at Belfast’s Ulster Hall on Saturday night.

The 24-year-old Cully, a six-foot-three southpaw who trains with Pete Taylor in Dublin, dropped the 25-year-old West Belfast man in the opening minute before referee David Irvine intervened as Cully again pounded Fitzpatrick against the ropes.

Naas man Cully, tipped for the top by many within Irish boxing circles due to his skills and unusual dimensions at the weight, improved his record to 10-0(5KOs), while the visibly devastated Fitzpatrick (10-1, 7KOs) suffered what was his first defeat as a professional.

Elsehwere on the MTK card, 2016 Irish Olympian David Oliver Joyce (12-1, 9KOs) made a successful ring return following his own first defeat in the paid ranks. Westmeath’s Joyce, now operating down at super-bantamweight, notched an impressive win over former world champion Lee Haskins (36-5, 14KOs).

EPt8UozXUAICq8x Davey Oliver Joyce targets Lee Haskins' body. Source: MTK Global

The Bristolian veteran, who lost his world title to Belfast’s Ryan Burnett in 2017, fought gallantly through a leg injury before being spared any more punishment in the fifth round.

In the headliner, hometown hero and former Irish amateur star Sean McComb (10-0, 5KOs) picked up a career-best victory over the vastly experienced Argentinian Mauro Maximiliano Godoy (32-6-1, 17KOs).

McComb, 27, comprehensively outboxed Godoy who was pulled out after five rounds citing a jaw injury.

