Gary Lineker to 'step back' from Match of the Day amid tweet controversy

GARY LINEKER IS to “step back” from presenting BBC’s Match of the Day, the broadcaster has said in a statement.

The 62-year-old will not present the BBC’s Premier League highlights programme until there is “an agreed and clear position on his use of social media”, a spokesperson said.

“The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

“The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match Of The Day until we’ve got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media,” they said.

“When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none.

“We have never said that Gary should be an opinion-free zone, or that he can’t have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies.”

This follows a controversy over tweets he sent this week which criticised the British Government’s immigration policy to tackle small boat crossings on the English Channel.

The tweets, which compared the language surrounding the immigration plans with Nazi Germany, caused a row over impartiality at the broadcaster and led to a fierce backlash from the British Government.

The ex-England striker wrote: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the ’30s.”

Sky News Correspondent Matthew Thompson has tweeted that “Sky News understands the BBC statement on Gary Lineker is incorrect”.

“That Lineker has not agreed to ‘step back’, and has instead been taken off air as he is unwilling to apologise for his comments this week on social media.”

NEW: Sky News understands the BBC statement on Gary Lineker is incorrect.



That Lineker has not agreed to 'step back', and has instead been taken off air as he is unwilling to apologise for his comments this week on social media. — Matthew Thompson (@mattuthompson) March 10, 2023

Criticism from politicians

Lineker has faced criticism in recent days from some British politicians.

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman accused him of “diminishing the unspeakable tragedy” of the Holocaust.

Braverman said she found the comments “offensive” because her husband is Jewish.

“My children are therefore directly descendant from people who were murdered in gas chambers during the Holocaust, she told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast.

“To kind of throw out those kind of flippant analogies diminishes the unspeakable tragedy that millions of people went through and I don’t think anything that is happening in the UK today can come close to what happened in the Holocaust.

“So I find it a lazy and unhelpful comparison to make.”

Addressing Lineker’s comments, a No 10 spokesman said: “We think that kind of rhetoric is not acceptable and it is disappointing to see, but beyond that it is for the BBC to deal with those matters.”

Yesterday, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt used a Commons appearance to accuse Labour of borrowing from the “playbook” of Lineker, whose 48 goals for England make him one of the nation’s most prolific goalscorers.

“They are a party of goal hangers and the occasional left wing striker, hanging around the goal mouth, poised to seize any opportunities and to take an easy shot,” she told MPs.

“But that only works if the ball is in the right half. This country doesn’t need goal hangers, it needs centre forwards.”

Lineker responded on Twitter: “Thank you for mentioning me in your clumsy analogy. I’m just happy to have been better in the 6 yard box than you are at the dispatch box. Best wishes.”

Linker tweeted yesterday that he was “very much looking forward” to presenting Match Of The Day on Saturday.

He previously told reporters outside his London home that he stood by his criticism of the immigration policy and did not fear suspension by the BBC.

‘Solidarity’

Following today’s statement from the BBC, pundit and former Arsenal striker Ian Wright said he will not be appearing on Match of the Day tomorrow in “solidarity” with Lineker.

“Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity,” he tweeted.

Ex-Blue Peter presenter Simon Thomas said: “I wonder what the end result would have been had @GaryLineker tweeted his whole hearted support for the Government’s immigration policy & had used the same inflammatory words like ‘invasion’ that were deployed by @SuellaBraverman?

“This (100 emoji) would not have been the end result.”

Former BBC Breakfast and Football Focus presenter Dan Walker tweeted that he “used to sit in” for Lineker on Match of the Day. However, he added: “Not sure I’d fancy it this weekend. What a mess!”

Written by Stephen McDermott and posted on TheJournal.ie