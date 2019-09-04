This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 4 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I find United difficult sometimes...with Ole it's particularly difficult' - Gary Neville on challenges of punditry

The United legend says he has no interest in returning to the club in any capacity.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 4 Sep 2019, 7:54 PM
19 minutes ago 830 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4796013
Gary Neville, on punditry duty for Sky at Huddersfield v Manchester City last season.
Image: Mike Egerton
Gary Neville, on punditry duty for Sky at Huddersfield v Manchester City last season.
Gary Neville, on punditry duty for Sky at Huddersfield v Manchester City last season.
Image: Mike Egerton

GARY NEVILLE ADMITS he finds it more difficult to talk about Manchester United than any other club as a pundit. 

Neville made more than 600 appearances for United and won just about every trophy going across a remarkable spell with the club, but turned down a role with Alex Ferguson’s coaching staff upon retirement and instead became a pundit with Sky Sports while pursuing business interests. 

Speaking to The42 today, Neville says that he has found more difficulty in talking about Manchester United than any other side since taking up his job with Sky. 

“I find Manchester United difficult sometimes. I don’t find City or Liverpool difficult. I find United difficult sometimes. Van Persie scoring goal late on in derby, I was literally standing up with hairs on the back of my neck, wanting to scream, but had to compose myself.

“Martial’s first goal against Liverpool, I honestly wanted to run on the pitch. On the other side, David Moyes losing 3-0 to Liverpool, and the same against City a week later, I was thinking this is horrific, this is horrific.

“Last year, I was at Brighton and it broke that Jose would be sacked the next day if he lost against Newcastle. I went on a rant for five minutes and I woke up the next day thinking, ‘Should I have been more composed? Should I have said that?’

“It’s harder with your own club, as you have people in the club who you like and trust.

“This is no different to anything in life, by the way. If you’re a journalist and you know someone very well, and they make a mistake or do something wrong, it’s very difficult to go over the top and criticise them, if you know them very well.

“I’ve maintained a position all the way through that I’ll never ask for a manager to be sacked. It’s wrong. Why would I do that?

“If certain pundits do that, fine. But that’s my line, I’ll stop short of doing that. I’ll criticise a performance or a manager’s tactics or a substitution.

“With Ole, it is particularly difficult.

“I sat next to him in a dressing room for 10 years. So I’m going to be fair to him and I’ll give him a chance. Like I was with Jose Mourinho, and Louis Van Gaal. I want the club to believe in the manager. Forget me. I have no impact at Manchester United.

“I want the club to believe in what they’re doing. I want to see the club stand strong with their decisions. I don’t want to see them sack a manager after eight months, or after winning an FA Cup final.”

barcelona-v-manchester-united-uefa-champions-league-quarter-final-second-leg-camp-nou Neville and Solskjaer share a joke ahead of kick off against Barcelona last season. Source: Nick Potts

Neville was critical of United’s hodgepodge transfer strategy over recent years, citing the signings of Juan Mata and Marouane Fellaini under David Moyes as evidence that players were not recruited to fit a single overarching style or approach. 

“I couldn’t tell you what a Manchester United player was. I can tell you what a Van Gaal player was, or a Mourinho player was, but the club surely can’t recruit for Van Gaal, Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“They are completely different managers. It’s like doing your house up, and 12 months later you think, ‘fucking hell, I need to change it.’

“You don’t do that, nobody does that. If you put a kitchen in your house, you don’t rip the whole thing out and start again. At United, they are changing the kitchen every 12 months.” 

It has long been rumoured that United would seek to mitigate these errors by appointing a Sporting Director, but if the club are still recruiting for the position – it hasn’t been filled. 

Would Neville take it, were he offered it in the morning? 

“No. I’m at Salford, I’m committed to what Salford are doing at this moment and will be for the future. At this moment in time I’m not qualified to be the Sporting Director of Manchester United.

I’m getting to a point I’m getting more experienced at doing this, I’m in the media so I see if from that side. I said for 10 years I want to develop my skills in the media, in business and sport to become someone who is better. I’m only six or even years through that journey. I’m still learning and making mistakes. I closed down two restaurants last year that failed, because I was making instinctive decisions and investments that were emotional. Not experienced, not mature. I need to stop those decisions.

“I’ve made good decisions with Salford. People say we’ve got more money, but there are a lot of clubs with money who aren’t successful. We need to get into League One, do everything we can to get into League One.”

Nor, he says, is a role at United a future ambition. 

“No. I like to be in control of my own destiny. I don’t like the idea of being an employee. At Salford, I can basically do what I want in the parameters of the shareholders and what we do. It’s our football club. Same with the university we set up, and the hotels we’ve set up.

“The idea of becoming an employee and being dictated to, it’s not something at this moment I want to do.

“It’s why I left Manchester United, to stand on my own two feet.

“To make my decisions and my mistakes. I could have stayed, I was an ambassador for six months and I left. I haven’t worked for the club for 7 years and it’s not right that I’d go back.

“They wouldn’t ask me to go back. There isn’t a position that would entice me, or one they’d put me in. And I’d say, ‘Don’t put me in.’” 

Gary Neville was speaking to promote Cadbury as the Official Snack Partner of the Premier League. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie