Gary Neville refused entry to Nottingham Forest season finale against Chelsea

SKY SPORTS pundit Gary Neville has been refused entry to the City Ground by Nottingham Forest for their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday against Chelsea.

Neville was scheduled to be part of Sky’s commentary team as both sides bid to secure Champions League football next season, but Forest have declined to grant him media accreditation.

The East Midlands club declined to comment when approached by the PA news agency.

Former Manchester United defender Neville said on Instagram: “I was contacted by Sky Sports earlier on in the week and told that I would be commentating at the City Ground on Sunday for the Nottingham Forest v Chelsea match.

“I was informed yesterday by Sky Sports that Nottingham Forest would not give me an accreditation or access to the stadium as a co-commentator. I’ve had no choice but to withdraw from the coverage.

“I’ve dished out my fair share of criticism and praise in the last 14 years of doing this job and have never come close to this unprecedented action.

“Personally, I think it’s disappointing that a great club like Nottingham Forest have been reduced to making such a decision. While they have every right to choose who they let into their own stadium, it’s symptomatic of things that have happened over the last 12 months with the club.

“I wish the coaching staff, players and fans of the club all the best in their quest to achieve Champions League football.”

Neville has been highly critical of Forest and owner Evangelos Marinakis this season.

He described Marinakis walking onto the pitch and exchanging words with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo after the recent draw with Leicester as “scandalous”.

Neville urged Nuno to quit the club, and his social media post further enraged Marinakis, who had threatened Sky with legal action over comments made by the pundit earlier in the season.

After Forest’s 2-0 defeat at Everton last year, the club issued a statement on social media questioning the integrity of video assistant referee Stuart Atwell after claiming they had been denied three penalties.

Neville’s response to that, comparing Forest’s actions to those of a “mafia gang”, prompted an apology from Sky after they had been contacted by Marinakis’ lawyers.