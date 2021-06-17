Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 17°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Advertisement

Gavin Coombes named Munster player of the year after superb season

Dorothy Wall was the winner of the province’s Women’s player of the year award.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 5:06 PM
50 minutes ago 664 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5469936
Coombes is Munster's player of the year.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Coombes is Munster's player of the year.
Coombes is Munster's player of the year.
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

GAVIN COOMBES HAS been named Munster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign, becoming the youngest ever winner of the award.

The 23-year-old scored 15 tries in 22 appearances, the most tries ever scored by a player for Munster in one season after featuring in 22 of Munster’s 25 fixtures.

Elsewhere, Tipperary native Dorothy Wall was named Women’s Player of the Year following an excellent season with a number of top performances on the international stage.

Meanwhile scrum-half Craig Casey has been named Young Player of the Year and the John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year went to Ben Healy.

Casey was a standout performer throughout the campaign, featuring in 19 of Munster’s 25 fixtures (12 starts). He scored four tries and won three Player of the Match awards.
He also earned his first Ireland cap against Italy in the Six Nations.

In addition, Healy enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/21 season excelling in wins over Scarlets, Edinburgh and Cardiff Blues. In total, he scored 82 points with the boot and one try in his 17 appearances for the province this season.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie