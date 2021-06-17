Gavin Coombes named Munster player of the year after superb season

GAVIN COOMBES HAS been named Munster Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for the 2020/21 campaign, becoming the youngest ever winner of the award.

The 23-year-old scored 15 tries in 22 appearances, the most tries ever scored by a player for Munster in one season after featuring in 22 of Munster’s 25 fixtures.

Elsewhere, Tipperary native Dorothy Wall was named Women’s Player of the Year following an excellent season with a number of top performances on the international stage.

Meanwhile scrum-half Craig Casey has been named Young Player of the Year and the John McCarthy Award for Greencore Munster Rugby Academy Player of the Year went to Ben Healy.

Casey was a standout performer throughout the campaign, featuring in 19 of Munster’s 25 fixtures (12 starts). He scored four tries and won three Player of the Match awards.

He also earned his first Ireland cap against Italy in the Six Nations.

In addition, Healy enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/21 season excelling in wins over Scarlets, Edinburgh and Cardiff Blues. In total, he scored 82 points with the boot and one try in his 17 appearances for the province this season.