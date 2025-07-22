Gavin Devlin set to be ratified as Louth senior football manager

GAVIN DEVLIN, MICKEY Harte’s former assistant, is set to be ratified as the Louth senior football manager tonight.

The 42 understands the Tyrone native will take charge after Ger Brennan stepped down earlier this month.

Devlin spent three years as Harte’s assistant with Louth from 2021 to 2023. The duo guided the Wee County to a Leinster final in 2023 while climbing the National League ranks, before departing for Derry.

After one season with the Oak Leaf county, Devlin returned to Louth as underage football development co-ordinator. Having helped rejuvenate youth systems while training the senior team, he kept a good relationship with Louth GAA while with Derry.

The Ardboe clubman is now set to be appointed to the top managerial job.

Brennan vacated the hotseat at the beginning of July. The former Dublin footballer helped Louth to their first Leinster senior football title in 68 years.

- With reporting from Declan Bogue

