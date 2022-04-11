Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Gearoid Hegarty was 'embarrassed' by 'stupid' red card against Galway

‘My family were there watching it…You nearly don’t even want to go home and look them in the eye.’

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 11 Apr 2022, 12:51 PM
5 minutes ago 135 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5735595
Gearoid Hegarty was sent off against Galway.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO
Gearoid Hegarty was sent off against Galway.
Gearoid Hegarty was sent off against Galway.
Image: Lorraine O'Sullivan/INPHO

LIMERICK FORWARD GEAROID Hegarty has admitted he was embarrassed by his red card against Galway in the Allianz Hurling League. 

Hegarty was dismissed in the early stages of the second-half of the round 2 clash for striking Joseph Cooney.

Aaron Gillane and Seamus Flanagan were also red carded during the league campaign, which prompted question marks over Limerick’s discipline issues. 

Hegarty said he learned a lot from his incident and struggled to face his family afterwards.

“Definitely. Talking in my own sense, it was stupid. I was embarrassed. It’s a horrible feeling. I’ve never gotten a straight red before, definitely not with Limerick anyway.  

“We were in the game at the time and I felt like I was hurling really well at the time. Then to be sent off around 45 minutes and have to watch the lads for the last 25 minutes knowing you’re after leaving your team-mates down, knowing you’re after leaving down everyone that’s after coming in to watch the game.

“My family were there watching it and it’s just awkward,” he added.

“You nearly don’t even want to go home and look them in the eye after doing something so stupid.

“You do take great learnings from these things. Sometimes it’s nice that they happen in the league because it would be much worse if it happened in the coming months.”

bord-gais-energy-hurling-to-core-2022-campaign Bord Gáis Energy ambassador Gearóid Hegarty at the launch of Bord Gáis Energy’s The Gift of the GAAB at Croke Park in Dublin. The Gift of the GAAB is a first-of-its-kind talent show that will search Ireland to find the best amateur pundits and give them a platform to showcase their talents. People of all ages and from all parts of the country are encouraged to take part. If you would like to find out more or you know someone who is hurling mad and has The Gift of the GAAB, contact bge@giftofthegaab.ie. 2022 marks the sixth year of Bord Gáis Energy’s sponsorship of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship. Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

Limerick open their Munster SHC campaign against Cork on Sunday. John Kiely’s side were convincing winners in last year’s All-Ireland final but they suffered a nine-point defeat in their February league encounter.

It was a forgettable league for the Treaty, with their only spring win arriving against relegated Offaly.

“We’ve had a couple of interesting post-match analysis this year in the league,” said Hegarty.

“Obviously the league hasn’t been super but I was thinking about it and within the league you’re going from game to game in a very confined period and you don’t have too much time to reflect on it.  

“It obviously wasn’t great, we didn’t have the best league ever. But now looking back on it now that we’re and looking forward to the championship I obviously think it was a brilliant league for us because we learned so much.  

“You often hear the quote that you learn more from defeat than you do in victory, and the amount of learnings we’ve taken form the last two months or so with obviously a couple of losses thrown in there has been a lot.  

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

“I think we’re in a great place to be honest with you because we have learned so much. Sometimes you do need a couple of losses to get back on the straight and narrow and we’ve learned a lot from the league so hopefully we’re in a good position going forward.

“It’s always strange at this time of the year because you don’t really know where you are until the real stuff kicks off.”

The 2020 Hurler of the Year and two-time All-Star is excited for the championship to start.

“I feel great, yeah,” he remarks. “Last year going into the championship I missed a good chunk of the league with a groin injury I got against Galway that kept me out for five or six weeks.

“I didn’t have too much training done going into the championship last year, only two or three weeks under my belt.

“I’ve had a full pre-season, we’re back since the first week of January and I haven’t missed a training session and feeling really good so I can’t wait to get going.”

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie