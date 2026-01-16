Geelong stars coming to Croker to support Mark O'Connor and Dingle in All-Ireland final

A TRIO OF Geelong Cats are coming to Croke Park from down under to support their teammate Mark O’Connor as he aims to help Dingle to a first All-Ireland club football title this weekend.

Geelong captain Patrick Dangerfield, Mark Blicavs and Jack Henry will be in GAA HQ to cheer on their Cats teammate against St Brigid’s.

Speaking to 7NEWS Melbourne, Dangerfield said: “It really is a once in a lifetime sort of opportunity, so we thought, bugger it, let’s do it.”

A trio of premiership Cats is jetting off to the other side of the globe to watch a teammate chase a lifelong dream. It's reignited calls for the return of the International Rules Series. @cleary_mitch @7AFL pic.twitter.com/WYmEaLbGb4 — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) January 16, 2026

The rest of the Geelong squad back in Australia are set to enjoy the game at a 2am watch party at GMHBA Stadium.

“We’ve changed our training around it, to be honest. We really see the value in supporting Mark and watching it, whether it’s live for us or at the club [for the other players].

“Missing one session isn’t going to break the season. This is too good of an opportunity to miss,” Dangerfield said.