Dublin: 11°C Thursday 17 June 2021
Gattuso poised to quit Fiorentina job after just three weeks - reports

Problems are reported to have arisen over the transfer strategy of the Serie A club.

By AFP Thursday 17 Jun 2021, 8:21 AM
Gattuso had agreed a two-year contract at Fiorentina.
GENNARO GATTUSO COULD be set to leave Fiorentina three weeks after being appointed coach, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

The former Napoli boss arrived on 25 May on a two-year contract and had been due to take up his position on 1 July.

Problems are reported to have arisen over the transfer strategy of the Tuscany club.

A sticking point were negotiations for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira and Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Gattuso, a former defensive midfielder who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and two Champions League titles with AC Milan, took over from Giuseppe Iachini, who left Fiorentina twice in six months.

Iachini started last season in charge, was fired and replaced by Cesare Prandelli in December but recalled when Prandelli quit in March. After ensuring the club would avoid relegation, Iachini resigned.

Fiorentina finished 13th.

Gattuso, a 43-year-old former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder and  ex-Milan coach, succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli in December 2019 with the squad plagued by internal dissent.

Gattuso led Napoli to his first major trophy as a coach when they won the Italian Cup last June.

However, Napoli missed out on the 2020/2021 season’s main target, Champions League qualification.

© – AFP, 2021

