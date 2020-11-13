Geordan Murphy leaves Leicester Tigers after 23 years with Premiership club

GEORDAN MURPHY HAS left his role as Leicester Tigers director of rugby with immediate effect after it was decided not to offer him an extension to his current contract.

Murphy and Leicester had been in talks about a new deal after his contract runs out at the end of the 2020/21 season.

“After discussions with Murphy about his current contract, which was due to end at the conclusion of the 2020/21 season, it was decided that it would not be renewed and, by mutual consent, it was agreed that Murphy would leave the club with immediate effect,” a club statement read.

The former Ireland international has been at Leicester since joining as a teenager in 1997, moving into the club’s coaching setup following his retirement in 2013 and ultimately rising through the ranks to become director of rugby.

Leicester say they will not recruit a director of rugby to replace Murphy, but instead, will create a new position “charged with overseeing the strategic vision and off-field responsibilities”.

Club chairman Peter Tom said Murphy’s 23-year contribution “is unrivalled in the professional era”.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“This decision, while difficult, was made to ensure we are as effective and successful an organisation as we can be at Leicester Tigers.

“Steve Borthwick understands the expectations of him, his coaching team and the playing group at Leicester Tigers on the pitch.

“We are determined to see this club back at the top, where supporters expect us to be, competing for trophies and are fully behind the players, coaches and staff on this journey.”

Subscribe to The42′s new member-led GAA Championship show with Marc Ó Sé and Shane Dowling.