French winger leaves Tottenham for Besiktas

TOTTENHAM’S GEORGES-KEVIN Nkoudou has joined Beskitas on a four-year-deal, the Turkish club announced today.

Nkoudou in action for Spurs during pre-season. Source: Tim Goode

N’Koudou, 24, spent last season on-loan Monaco as he did with Burnley a year ago, after joining Spurs in 2016 from Marseille.

The Frenchman made just 10 Premier League appearances for Spurs and was unable to hold down a regular starting spot in the first team.

“We say welcome to our footballer whom we believe will significantly contribute to our club and wish him success,” Besiktas said in a statement.

Source: Twitter/GK NKoudou

The Turkish Super Lig side, who will compete in this season’s Europa League, did not reveal details of the French winger’s salary or transfer fee.

Fellow attackers in Serbia’s Adem Ljajic and the US’s Tyler Boyd have also arrived at the Vodafone Park this summer.

