Thursday 22 August, 2019
French winger leaves Tottenham for Besiktas

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou has departed the Champions League runners-up to move to Turkey’s Super Lig.

By AFP Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 1:20 PM
1 hour ago 3,050 Views No Comments
TOTTENHAM’S GEORGES-KEVIN Nkoudou has joined Beskitas on a four-year-deal, the Turkish club announced today. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern - Audi Cup 2019 - Final - Allianz Arena Nkoudou in action for Spurs during pre-season. Source: Tim Goode

N’Koudou, 24, spent last season on-loan Monaco as he did with Burnley a year ago, after joining Spurs in 2016 from Marseille.

The Frenchman made just 10 Premier League appearances for Spurs and was unable to hold down a regular starting spot in the first team. 

“We say welcome to our footballer whom we believe will significantly contribute to our club and wish him success,” Besiktas said in a statement.

Nkoudou Source: Twitter/GK NKoudou

The Turkish Super Lig side, who will compete in this season’s Europa League, did not reveal details of the French winger’s salary or transfer fee.

Fellow attackers in Serbia’s Adem Ljajic and the US’s Tyler Boyd have also arrived at the Vodafone Park this summer.

-  © AFP 2019

