The Mikheil Meshki Stadium in Tbilisi. Ben Brady/INPHO
LIVE: Georgia v Ireland, Summer Series

Follow all the action as it happens in Tbilisi.
5.24pm, 5 Jul 2025
51 mins ago 5:26PM

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s clash with Georgia in Tbilisi.

This is the first of two summer Tests for Ireland, with Paul O’Connell’s squad heading to Lisbon to take on Portugal next Saturday.

But first up it’s Georgia, where it’s been bucketing rain today. Kick-off at the 27,000-capacity Mikheil Meskhi Stadium is at 6pm, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.

