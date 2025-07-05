The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
LIVE: Georgia v Ireland, Summer Series
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ireland’s clash with Georgia in Tbilisi.
This is the first of two summer Tests for Ireland, with Paul O’Connell’s squad heading to Lisbon to take on Portugal next Saturday.
But first up it’s Georgia, where it’s been bucketing rain today. Kick-off at the 27,000-capacity Mikheil Meskhi Stadium is at 6pm, and we’ll bring you all the action as it happens.
