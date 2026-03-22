Ger Brennan: 'Fergal was correct to give us both a red card, we shouldn't be at that'

DUBLIN BOSS GER Brennan believes referee Fergal Kelly was right to show him a red card during today’s Division 1 league defeat to Galway.

Dublin lost by 0-20 to 1-15 against Galway this afternoon, a result that sees them relegated to Division 2 of the football league for next season.

An incident occurred before half-time involving several players and coaches, and before the second-half action resumed, Brennan and Galway S&C coach Cian Breathnach McGinn were shown red cards by Longford referee Kelly.

Advertisement

The pair shook hands before and after they were sent off, with Brennan watching the remainder of the game from the stand in Pearse Stadium.

Speaking after the game to Off The Ball, Brennan had no issue with the punishment handed out by the referee.

'He was correct to give us both a red card, we shouldn't be at that.'



'We can see some of the green shoots that are there...'@DubGAAOfficial boss Ger Brennan reflects on relegation to Division Two, his red card against Galway & what needs to be done to bounce back in the… pic.twitter.com/hToJeTm1V0 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) March 22, 2026

“Myself and one of the Galway mentors, a small coming together and silly stuff from us. Fergal was correct to give us both a red card, we shouldn’t be at that.

“Hugh just made a great save from a penalty and spirits and tempers were high, from both sides. But it’s inter-county football, that happens. I’d say there was an equal involvement from both sides in terms of what happened at half-time.

“I think we should leave the players sort out their own stuff. To be fair the Galway mentor, he’s obviously passionate about his team too and these things can happen.”

*****