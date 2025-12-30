Former Cork City boss Ger Nash appointed to role with Swedish champions

FORMER CORK CITY manager Ger Nash has made a swift return to football, and has today been appointed as assistant manager with Swedish champions, Mjällby.

Nash quit Cork City on 23 December, citing personal reasons, and a week on, has signed up to work alongside Mjällby boss Anders Torstensson ahead of the 2026 season.

Advertisement

“I would like to express my appreciation to Mjällby AIF for the opportunity and trust they have given me”, said Nash. “I am honored to join the club and hope that I can add value to an already successful environment as we enter 2026. I look forward to joining the management team and players at Strandvallen for pre-season training next week.”

“It feels both exciting and gratifying to be able to present Gerard as an important piece of the puzzle in an already very competent leadership team”, said the club’s sporting director, Hans Larsson.

“During a process where we have received a large number of applications, we have chosen to focus on a coach who can contribute maximally in the training environment where we have the ambition to be the best in Sweden. Gerard’s competence and experience in player development at all ages, together with his international experience, we saw as clear top qualities. It is these qualities that make us believe that he will be a fantastic addition to our club.”

Nash has previously worked in Sweden, as a first team coach with GAIS of Gothenburg.

The 39-year-old only took charge at Turner’s Cross in May and was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the League of Ireland First Division.

Nash did lead the Leesiders to the FAI Cup final, where they lost out to Shamrock Rovers, and in the aftermath of that Aviva Stadium showpiece spoke of his desire to rebuild for the 2026 First Division campaign.

He has instead returned to Swedish football, with City searching for a third permanent head coach in the space of a year.