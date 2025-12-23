Cork City begin search for new manager as Ger Nash resigns

CORK CITY HAVE announced that first team manager Ger Nash has resigned with immediate effect due to “personal reasons.”

The 39-year-old only took charge at Turner’s Cross in May and was unable to prevent them from suffering relegation to the League of Ireland First Division.

Nash did lead the Leesiders to the FAI Cup final, where they lost out to Shamrock Rovers, and in the aftermath of that Aviva Stadium showpiece spoke of his desire to rebuild for the 2026 First Division campaign.

However, Cork are now searching for a third permanent boss in a year to bring them straight back to the top flight.

“The club would like to thank Ger for his efforts throughout the 2025 season. Ger Nash has indicated to the club that the decision was made for personal reasons. The search for a new manager will begin immediately.”

Former Republic of Ireland international David Meyler was Nash’s No.2 but it’s unclear as of yet whether he will also depart the club or be in the frame as a successor.