Tour de France winner Thomas taken to hospital after heavy fall in Switzerland

Thomas suffered the fall on stage four of the race.

TOUR DE FRANCE champion Geraint Thomas had to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall during stage four on Tuesday, and was taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

The Welshman came down heavily in the peloton’s high-pace pursuit of an escape, and was still sitting ashen-faced on the tarmac five minutes later with doctors gingerly examining his shoulder.

Ineos said on Twitter that “sadly Thomas has been forced to abandon the Tour De Suisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks.”

Source: Team INEOS Twitter.

The incident comes six days after his Ineos teammate Chris Froome broke his leg, hip, elbow and ribs in a fall in France.

.@GeraintThomas86 has crashed out of the Tour de Suisse 💥



Hopefully the @TeamINEOS rider is okay for the Tour de France 🤞 pic.twitter.com/fYLHQqUtxV — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) June 18, 2019

