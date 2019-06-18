This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tour de France winner Thomas taken to hospital after heavy fall in Switzerland

The Welshman has been forced to abandon the Tour De Suisse after apparently injuring his shoulder.

By AFP Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 5:27 PM
4 minutes ago 96 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4687998
Thomas suffered the fall on stage four of the race.
Image: Eurosport UK Twitter.
Thomas suffered the fall on stage four of the race.
Thomas suffered the fall on stage four of the race.
Image: Eurosport UK Twitter.

TOUR DE FRANCE champion Geraint Thomas had to abandon the Tour de Suisse after a heavy fall during stage four on Tuesday, and was taken to hospital for tests on what appeared to be an injured shoulder.

The Welshman came down heavily in the peloton’s high-pace pursuit of an escape, and was still sitting ashen-faced on the tarmac five minutes later with doctors gingerly examining his shoulder.

Ineos said on Twitter that “sadly Thomas has been forced to abandon the Tour De Suisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks.”

INEOS Source: Team INEOS Twitter.

The incident comes six days after his Ineos teammate Chris Froome broke his leg, hip, elbow and ribs in a fall in France.

 © – AFP 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie