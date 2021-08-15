Membership : Access or Sign Up
Iconic World Cup-winning striker Gerd Müller dies aged 75

During a glittering career, Müller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany.

By Press Association Sunday 15 Aug 2021, 1:02 PM
Gerd Müller celebrates after helping West Germany win the World Cup in 1974.
Image: DPA/PA Images
GERD MÜLLER, the striker who scored the winning goal for West Germany in the 1974 World Cup final, has died aged 75.

Considered one of the finest players of his generation, Müller also helped West Germany to European Championship glory in 1972 and won the European Cup three times with Bayern Munich.

Muller died this morning after a six-year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. His former club Bayern revealed the news with a statement which read: “Today the world of FC Bayern stands still.

“The German record champions and its entire fan base mourn Gerd Müller, who died early Sunday morning at the age of 75.”

Affectionately known as ‘Der Bomber’, Muller scored 68 goals in 62 appearances for West Germany, including the winner against Holland at Munich’s Olympic Stadium in 1974.

During 15 years at Bayern, Müller hit a record 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games and 66 goals in 74 European matches. He also won the Ballon d’Or in 1970 among a host of other individual and collective awards and honours.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: “Today is a sad, black day for FC Bayern and all of its fans.

“Gerd Müller was the greatest striker there has ever been – and a fine person, a personality in world football. We are united in deep sorrow with his wife Uschi and his family.

“Without Gerd Müller, FC Bayern would not be the club we all love today. His name and the memory of him will live on forever.”

